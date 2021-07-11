Bravo! Vail says goodbye to Dallas, welcomes The Philadelphia Orchestra

The Philadelphia Orchestra began their week-long residency this past Friday

Bravo! Vail has just wrapped up another full week of performances. The Dallas Symphony orchestra concluded their residency last Monday to make way for The Philadelphia Orchestra, who began their week-long residency this past Friday. Here are the highlights from the past week’s performances, and a look ahead at what’s to come.

The Week Behind: Dallas says goodbye with a Ragtime Pops performance, and conductor Nathalie Schwartzmann makes her Bravo! Vail debut

Anyone who thinks that orchestra music is “not their thing” would have quickly changed their minds after experiencing this week’s Bravo! Vail performances.

On Monday, the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater was reverberating with the music of Scott Joplin and Louis Armstrong during the Dallas Symphony Orchestra’s Ragtime Kings concert. Ragtime Kings, the Patriotic Concert and the Queens of Soul show are all the brainchild of Principal Pops Conductor Jeff Tyzik.

Tyzik has been a mainstay at Bravo! Vail throughout the festival’s history, and he specializes in adapting popular music to fit the instrumentation of a full orchestra. Many of the pieces played during the Ragtime Kings show were written exclusively for piano, and Tyzik built out the composition to give us songs such as Joplin’s universally beloved “The Entertainer” backed by a full string and brass section.

Tyzik’s ability to craft these unique shows comes from blending his experience as a classical composer with a lifetime of love for diverse music genres, such as the time he played trumpet in a rock band during his college years.

“I was playing great music of all different kinds and it just seeped into my soul, so I have a very eclectic and wide appreciation of all sorts of genres,” Tyzik said. “I also stand on the podium and have the orchestra in my ear on a regular basis, so I’m able to write arrangements that really utilize the instruments and the orchestra to their full potential.”

Tyzik will be returning next summer with the Dallas Symphony Orchestra, and has a number of additional pops shows that he hopes to share in Vail in the future, including a Motown set, a Beatles concert, and a Duke Ellington and Billy Strayhorn tribute among others.

“The variety of music on the pops series can be very wide, the sky is the limit,” Tyzik said. “I’m not sure where the program is going to land next year, but I can tell you that whatever it is, it’s going to be good. If it’s not going to be good, I’m not going to walk on stage. That’s my rule.”

Nathalie Stutzmann conducts the Philadelphia Orchestra

Bravo! Vail

The Philadelphia Orchestra generated just as much energy from the audience at their opening performance on Friday night, thanks to the warmth and charisma of their latest Guest Principal Conductor, Nathalie Stutzmann.

As a female and accomplished contralto singer, Stutzmann is a one-of-a-kind talent in the conducting world. Her presence on the Bravo! stage was nothing short of enchanting as she was moved by the music and shared beaming smiles with both the audience and the members of the orchestra, all while maintaining impeccable technique.

“When I conduct an orchestra, especially an orchestra like this, I really feel like I am producing the sound,” Stutzmann said. “It is a body feeling that is hard to describe. I don’t even know what I do, because it always comes from the music, and maybe that’s what people like because they feel that it’s sincere. When you share this, you can reach any audience.”

This is Stutzmann’s first time performing at Bravo! Vail, and she said that she has loved the experience not only for the beauty and nature of the venue, but for the authenticity of joy in the audience.

“I loved it because it was so instinctive,” Stutzmann said. “It was so warm and extraordinary. You don’t need to have specialists or people who are used to classical music. They just have to hear that classical music doesn’t mean boring and sitting and nothing happens, and if I can convince people that it can be very rock and roll that is the best.”

Stutzmann will return to Bravo! Vail with The Philadelphia Orchestra next summer.

The Week Ahead

This week, the Bravo! Vail Piano Fellows arrive at the festival and begin a series of free concerts that will take place throughout the valley over the next two weeks.

The fellowship was created by Bravo! Executive Director Anne-Marie McDermott, who hand-selected two young musicians, Chaeyoung Park and Dominic Cheli, to come perform and learn at the festival.

“This is the program that we do that is dearest to my heart,” McDermott said. “I remember being that age and looking for any opportunity to play, so my idea was to invite two young pianists every season to come and not only play concerts, but become part of the fabric of the festival for a few weeks.”

Park and Cheli will start the week by performing a free concert together at the Bravo! Vail Music Box at Ford Park this evening at 6 p.m. On Tuesday at 1 p.m., Cheli will play a solo performance at the Vail Interfaith Chapel, and Park will give a solo recital at the same time and place on Thursday. Attendance is free, but reservations are required.

“Accepting this fellowship was a no-brainer, because it is the one that inspired me the most,” Cheli said. “There is so much community engagement that lets us take classical music outside of the ancient concert halls, and bringing classical music in a relatable way to a wide variety of audiences is something I love doing.”

On Tuesday evening at 7 p.m., the Naughton sisters will demonstrate their signature two-piano repertoire at the Vilar Performing Arts Center featuring rollicking tunes from Bernstein, a tour de force by Brahms, and Ravel’s extraordinary La Valse.

The Philadelphia Orchestra returns to the amphitheater on Thursday for an evening of Barber and Dvorak conducted by Stephane Deneve.

“Stephane is bigger than life,” McDermott said. “He is exuberant and powerful, he is so in love with what he does, and he also has great hair.”

Friday and Saturday will be conducted by Yannick Nezet-Seguin, a mainstay at Bravo! Vail and one of the most sought-after conductors in the world. He will be joined on Friday by legendary pianist Yefim Bronfman, who will perform Beethoven’s Piano Concert No. 3 in C Minor. The Friday performance will also be available as a livestream for $15, and tickets can be purchased at bravovail.org.

On Saturday, Bravo!’s own Anne-Marie McDermott takes the stage with Yannick for Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 25 in C Major, followed by Brahm’s Symphony No. 1 in C minor.

All orchestra performances start at 6 p.m. at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater, and tickets can be purchased at bravovail.org.