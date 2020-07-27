Bravo! Vail sets up mobile Music Box stage to perform Beethoven for the Vail Fire Department

It’s not very often that you see on-duty firefighters watching classical music, but outside at 3 p.m. on Monday, July 27, the Vail Fire Department saw a program featuring Bravo! Vail’s Artistic Director Anne-Marie McDermott and former Artistic Director Ida Kavafian perform three quick movements of Beethoven’s Violin Sonata No. 5 in F major, Op.24.

Often referred to as the Spring Sonata for its bright and uplifting tones, the work features arpeggiating violin and delicate piano, performed by Kavafian and McDermott respectively. Bravo! Vail loaded its mobile stage, nicknamed the Music Box, into the station parking lot. Both attendees and passersby could enjoy the music, with masks and from a safe social distance.

“This might be the most awesome concert of the summer, actually,” said McDermott in opening remarks before the show.

The Music Box mobile stage was Bravo! Vail’s answer to the question: What does live music look like during a global pandemic?

“I have to tell you, it’s an incredible honor today to bring the Music Box to Vail’s first responders, who have been such an essential part of this community. We all owe a debt of gratitude, so thank you all,” said Executive Director Caitlin Murray in her opening remarks.

Firefighters from Vail Fire and other Vail Valley squads stood in the Vail Fire Department’s parking lot. Some watched from the balcony. Pedestrians on West Meadow Drive watched Kavafian on violin and McDermott on piano from the road before continuing on with their days.

McDermott, said that as a New Yorker, she never got to play for the New York Fire Department.

“Finally, I get to, here in Vail,” she said.

And the ability to host live concerts generally has proved a thrilling honor for Bravo! Vail.

“I’ve never felt more pride in Bravo! because of what we are doing,” McDermott said in an interview before the show.

Tickets for upcoming Bravo! Vail shows are available online at bravovail.org. The 2020 season runs through Aug. 6.