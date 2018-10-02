Bravo! Vail’s after-school programs in full swing

The Bravo! Vail Music Festival has expanded its education outreach in the Vail Valley with the launch of its new After-School Strings Program in addition to its already established Piano Program. The programs kicked off the 2018-2019 academic year last week at seven locations throughout Eagle and Lake counties. Over the next 27 weeks, there will be 810 classes taught by 10 teachers for more than 180 students throughout the Vail Valley and Leadville. These programs offer children entering second through fifth grades the opportunity to learn fundamental musical concepts and instrument skills in 45-minute classes, led by accomplished piano and violin teachers under the direction of Bravo! Vail's Education Manager, Keelin Davis.

This new Strings Program, a Bravo! Vail objective years in the making, fills a recognized educational gap in the community. Until now, limited opportunities existed for children interested in learning to play the violin and other string instruments. Bravo! Vail's Education Manager, Keelin Davis led the charge bringing this program to fruition.

"We've spent a lot of time with our amazing teaching teams to create lessons that are engaging and inspiring for our string students," Davis said. "Each week, the students will build upon their individual skills, playing their instruments and working on technique and artistry."

The Piano Program, now in its eighth year, has grown exponentially since its inception in both number of students reached and program goals and structure. The program currently serves 158 students at seven locations throughout Eagle and Lake counties.

Bravo! Vail's After-School Programs are designed to provide enriching environments where children can learn not only the fundamental skills necessary for playing classical music, but also the essential life skills of self-confidence, perseverance and problem solving. Enrollment has already closed for the 2018-2019 academic year, but parents can check the Bravo! Vail website for more information about the programs and enrollment beginning in August 2019.