Breakfast in bed, and two recipes to indulge in at home

Gemütlichkeit is German for “breakfast in bed” … or for all the things that we love about dining from the comfort of down pillows and duvets. The translation really means a situation that induces a cheerful mood, peace of mind and coziness.

Yes, please pass the Gemütlichkeit.

One of the great pleasures of staying in a hotel is having breakfast in the privacy and comfort of your room. And as such, many hotels offer a lovely room service menu for those who prefer to greet the outside world after a cup of coffee, breakfast items and sometimes even a bit of bubbly.

Eggs Benedict with hash browns and a selection of baked goods make for a decadent breakfast en suite. Dominique Taylor

Though The Sonnenalp in Vail has a legendary breakfast buffet that has an almost-overwhelming bounty of choices, for those dining en-suite, eggs Benedict are a popular stand-by. Try them California-style: two poached eggs on an English muffin with Canadian bacon, avocado, tomato and hollandaise sauce, served with hash browns. Or go for Chef Mario’s famous huevos rancheros: two eggs cooked as you like, served with pork green chile, cheese, flour tortilla and hash browns.

For those seeking even more morning solitude — or perhaps simply a socially distanced one — Four Seasons Resort Vail offers a “knock-and-drop” menu. If you want your meal delivered to the room, but don’t want the fuss of having someone come in and set everything up, they are happy to leave the tray, knock on the door and then disappear so you don’t see them. Guests can snuggle up in front of the fireplace or simply crawl back into bed and enjoy.

Options include light starts such as avocado toast or granola, but the classics such as brioche French toast, a breakfast burrito and Scottish smoked salmon bagel are all popular at the hotel.

Brioche French toast, savory eggs Benedict and fluffy buttermilk pancakes are all fan favorites for breakfast at Four Seasons Resort Vail. Dominique Taylor

But you don’t have to be staying in a hotel to have a fancy breakfast in bed. Feel free to treat yourself — and use some tried-and-true recipes from the experts.

Buttermilk Pancakes from the Four Seasons Vail

12.5 oz. all purpose flour

4 oz. granulated sugar

1.5 tsp. Baking soda

1.5 tsp. salt

2 whole eggs

1 tsp. vanilla extract

2 cups buttermilk

2 oz. melted butter

1. Combine all dry ingredients. Add buttermilk and eggs and mix until combined. Add melted butter at the end just until incorporated.

2. Cook on greased pancake griddle at 350 degrees until golden brown, flipping once.

The Sonnenalp has a distinctively European flair with its breakfast options, which include muesli, yogurt, baked goods and fresh berries. Dominique Taylor

Sonnenalp Eggs Benedict

White Wine Reduction

1/2 cup dry white wine

1 small/medium shallot, chopped

1 bay leaf

1 tablespoon white wine vinegar

1/8 teaspoon white peppercorns

Hollandaise Sauce

4 egg yolks

1 tbsp. white wine reduction (recipe above)

1/2 cup unsalted butter, melted (1 stick)

Pinch cayenne pepper

Pinch salt

Eggs Benedict

8 slices Canadian bacon

4 English muffins, split

2 tsp. white vinegar

8 eggs

Salt and pepper, to taste

Hollandaise sauce (recipe above)

Fresh chopped parsley, for garnish

1. Combine all ingredients for the white wine reduction in a small saucepan and simmer over medium heat until reduced to about half the original volume. Pour through a strainer and discard the solids. Retain one tablespoon of the white wine reduction for the Hollandaise sauce.

2. Vigorously whisk the egg yolks and lemon juice together in a stainless steel bowl and until the mixture is thickened and doubled in volume. Place the bowl over a saucepan containing barely simmering water (or use a double boiler). The water should not touch the bottom of the bowl. Continue to whisk rapidly. Be careful not to let the eggs get too hot or they will scramble. Slowly drizzle in the melted butter and continue to whisk until the sauce is thickened and doubled in volume. Remove from heat, whisk in cayenne and salt. Cover and place in a warm spot until ready to use for the Eggs Benedict. If the sauce gets too thick, whisk in a few drops of warm water before serving.

3. Brown the Canadian bacon in a medium skillet and toast the English muffins, cut sides up, on a baking sheet under the broiler.

4. Fill a 10-inch nonstick skillet half full of water. Add white vinegar to the cooking water. This will make the egg white poach faster so it does not spread. Bring to a slow boil. Gently break one of the eggs into the water taking care not to break the yolk. Repeat with remaining eggs. Reduce the heat to a gentle simmer. Cook 3 1/2 minutes until the egg white is set and yolk remains soft. Remove with a slotted spoon, allowing the egg to drain.

5. To assemble: Lay a slice of Canadian bacon on top of each muffin half, followed by a poached egg. Season with salt and pepper. Spoon hollandaise sauce over the eggs. Garnish with chopped parsley. Yield: 4 servings

