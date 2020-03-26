Editor’s Note: The Vail Daily has been publishing an updated list of open restaurants each day online and in print. If you don’t see your favorite restaurant listed there, call ahead to see if they are open and what their options are and encourage them to get on our list by emailing details to Kaylee Porter at kporter@vaildaily.com.

Currently, restaurants in the Vail Valley are able to be open and doing takeout, delivery or a combination of both during these trying coronavirus times. Some staffers at the Vail Daily had a chance to dine in while eating food someone else had made for them. Here’s a round-up of what they ordered. (Warning: Reading this article may make you hungry!)

Pam Boyd – Vail Daily reporter and editor of the Eagle Valley Enterprise

Which restaurant?

Grand Avenue Grill in Eagle

What did you order?

Asiago Crusted Chicken Club Sandwich and a Castle Peak Burger

Was it takeout or was it delivered to your home?

Takeout, super convenient from their ice cream window.

Was there a good variety of items on the menu?

These two items are my favorite (club sandwich) and my husband’s favorite (burger) and it is our standing order at Grand Avenue Grill. We were thrilled we could get them.

How did it taste?

Terrific. Like always. The Grand Avenue Grill has had outstanding quality for nearly two decades.

Any other notes about the experience or any comments from the restaurant you’d like to share?

In the middle of these weird days, it was a great break to treat ourselves to our favorite lunch.

Morgan Allman – Digital content manager for Everything Vail Valley

Which restaurant?

Thai Kitchen in Minturn

What did you order?

I went for the classics and ordered pad Thai and Thai tea from Thai Kitchen in Minturn

Was it takeout was or was it delivered to your home?

Takeout- called in my order, and when I went to pick it up there were sanitizing wipes by the door (which I used to wipe down my hands as well as my card before I handed it over). I was greeted at the door and asked for my name. I was given my receipt, I gave her my card, she ran it and brought me the to-go bag. She was also wearing a precautionary mask and gloves.

Was there a variety of items on the menu?

The full menu is available for takeout.

How did it taste?

Delicious. I spent a summer backpacking through Southeast Asia and both the pad Thai and Thai tea tasted exactly as I remember.

Any other notes about the experience or any comments from the restaurant you’d like to share?

The woman who helped me was very nice and my food was ready by the time I got to the restaurant, in about 10 minutes.

Emily Peterson – Vail Daily account manager

Which Restaurant?

Red Canyon Cafe in Eagle

What did you order?

We got delicious iced coffees and breakfast sandwiches along with amazing cinnamon rolls.

Was it takeout was or was it delivered to your home?

You can call in or go in with your order and you can do takeout or pick up your order curbside.

Was there a variety of items on the menu?

Looks like they have their regular breakfast menu featuring bagels, pastries and burritos. They have a wide variety of hot and cold sandwiches, soups and salads for lunch. Coffee and espresso drinks.

How did it taste?

It was awesome! We think they also have the best lunch sandwiches and the best coffee.

Any other notes about the experience or any comments from the restaurant you’d like to share?

Ryan, the owner, is always there taking care of guests with a big smile and this time was no different. It was also obvious that he was taking all the precautions from having hand sanitizer available to guests, wearing gloves, etc.

Tyler Buscemi – Digital content manager for Everything Vail Valley

Which restaurant?

Asian Fusion in Gypsum

What did you order?

We ordered a few of their lunch specials: General Tso’s chicken and kung pao chicken with egg drop soup and crab rangoon

Was it takeout or was it delivered to your home?

Takeout

Was there a good variety on the menu or were there only a few items available?

The full menu is available

How did it taste?

This is our favorite Asian restaurant in the Valley. Great service, fast, dependable.

Any other notes about the experience or any comments from the restaurant you’d like to share?

When mentioning a “birthday lunch” for my wife, Brooke she didn’t hesitate to say that she wanted Asian Fusion.

Tricia Swenson, Vail Daily reporter

Which restaurant?

Zino Ristorante in Edwards

What did you order?

I took advantage of Zino’s deal going on that day which was 50% off appetizers. I ordered the melanzane – roasted eggplant parmigiana, mozzarella, marinara and dried basil pesto; cavolini – Brussels sprouts with house-made pancetta and frito misto – crispy calamari, shrimp, catch of the day, shishito peppers and harissa aioli.

Was it takeout was or was it delivered to your home?

I went online and ordered off the menu on their website. I called and gave my credit card information over the phone. The to-go bag and credit card receipt was on a table in the entryway at Zino, so, in its own little room. I waved at Giuseppe through the glass of the door between us.

Was there a variety of items on the menu?

It looked pretty much like their regular menu with appetizers, soups, salads, pizzas, entrées and even desserts. Don’t forget the deals on bottles of wine, too!

How did it taste?

It was delicious and a nice break from the humble meals we’ve had at home. The frito misto was a treat since I don’t make fried calamari at home. Since I ordered three appetizers I had leftovers for lunch the next day.

Any other notes about the experience or any comments from the restaurant you’d like to share?

When I called Zino, owner Giuseppe Bosco answered the phone in his enthusiastic Italian accent. It was good to hear his voice and he said he’s so grateful for the community’s outreach and thanks everyone who is supporting them during this trying time.