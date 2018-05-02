Breckenridge International Festival of Arts returns to Breckenridge Aug. 10-19

BRECKENRIDGE — The Breckenridge International Festival of Arts returns to the high country with its celebration of adventure, play and creativity Aug. 10-19.

From skateboarding mashups and musicians in trees to trailside harmonies and a hidden giant in the woods, the Breckenridge International Festival of Arts offers an exhilarating program of extraordinary events in spectacular places and spaces across Breckenridge.

Inspired by themes of environment and mountain culture, the 10-day festival brings together a variety of performances, exhibitions, screenings, workshops, talks and surprise collaborations, with an eclectic mix of music, dance, film, visual arts and family entertainment. Dozens of scheduled events — indoors and outdoors, ticketed and free — are showcased at venues and sites throughout town. A special preview day is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 9, showcasing select performances and offering a sneak peek at featured installations.

"BIFA is a spectacular convergence of arts, ideas and people, bringing together the work of internationally renowned creatives with extraordinary regional talent," said Robb Woulfe, president and CEO of Breckenridge Creative Arts, the festival's producer. "Our fourth season will once again transform the town's parks, plazas, trails and other public spaces into an artistic playground that is sure to ignite the imaginations of our guests."

Tickets for festival performances are on sale and may be purchased in person at the Riverwalk Center Ticket Office in Breckenridge, by phone at 970-547-3100 or online at breckcreate.org.