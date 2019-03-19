Breckenridge Spring Beer Festival to celebrate brews and views with free live music and more

The 13th Annual Breckenridge Spring Beer Festival is approaching quickly with over 35 breweries and expanded event options, outside on the Main Street Station and Village at Breckenridge plazas. Returning elements include unlimited beer-tasting, free live music and many food and retail vendors. This year, the festival has partnered with The Cycle Effect and Breck Pride. The Breckenridge Spring Beer Festival takes place Saturday, April 6 from noon to 5 p.m.

Celebrating 13 years of brews, views and free live music, the Breckenridge Spring Beer Festival will feature two live bands on the main stage at the Village at Breckenridge Plaza – The Champions, a 1980s cover band, and this year's headliner, the ever-popular Colorado band Funkiphino, performing on the main stage at the Village at Breckenridge. Karaoke is back again on the stage at Main Street Station as well.

Back by popular demand, the Breckenridge Spring Beer Festival hosts a VIP area inside at the Sauce on the Maggie restaurant. The VIP area will featuring an expanded menu with beer pairings, tastings from Breckenridge Distillery and exclusive beer tastings. VIP ticket holders can also enter the event 15 minutes early at 11:45 a.m.

Tickets for the Breckenridge Spring Beer Festival are $35 for unlimited tasting access if pre-purchased by Friday, April 5, or $45 if purchased the day of the event. VIP access passes, including a commemorative tasting cup, VIP event entrance, full beers and sodas, catered lunch, private restrooms and on-site Cicerones all inside Sauce on the Maggie, are $75 if pre-purchased by Friday, April 5, or $90 the day of the event if available. Tickets can be purchased at spring.breckenridgebeerfestival.com, and VIP passes are expected to sell quickly.