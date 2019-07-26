Brent Goldstein will discuss his book and his 2,731-mile bike ride at the Bookworm of Edwards

Ever since majoring in English in college, Goldstein knew he wanted to write a book. His 3,000 mile bike ride gave him the necessary inspiration to complete "Divide and Conquer."

IF YOU GO What: Brent Goldstein at the Bookworm of Edwards When: Tuesday, July 30, 6 p.m. Where: Bookworm of Edwards, 295 Main St., Riverwalk at Edwards Cost: $10 More information: Call 970-926-READ, or visit bookwormofedwards.com

Some feats of athleticism are almost too intense to be believed, the athletes that undertake them just as unbelievable. The Tour Divide bike race is one of those feats, and Brent Goldstein, is one of those athletes.

Goldstein will be at the Bookworm in Edwards Tuesday for a night of adventure, community, and philanthropy. His story of completing the Tour Divide bike race directly benefits First Descents, a charity that provides life-changing outdoor adventures for young adults impacted by cancer and other serious health conditions.

Brent Goldstein didn’t grow up wanting to bike almost 3,000 miles nonstop. In fact, his love of mountain biking didn’t begin until adulthood.

“It began at the end of my ski-bum season in Vail in 1991,” Goldstein said. “Some fellow waiters at the Red Lion convinced me to join them for a few days in Moab. I was hooked.”

It was all for fun until 15 years later when his oldest friend called him up and challenged him to race the 2007 Leadville 100 with him.

“He was diagnosed with a recurrence of cancer after 26 years in remission,” Goldstein said. “He challenged me to race with him so that he would have something to look forward to following chemo and radiation.”

His friend had also just taken the job of Executive Director of First Descents, which helped provide outdoor experiences for young adults with serious illnesses. Goldstein proposed that they ride as a fundraiser.

“We raised over $85,000, which was nearly a third of their yearly budget at the time,” Goldstein said. They asked him to join the Board of Directors shortly after.

A few years later, Goldstein saw a documentary about the Tour Divide race at a local theater.

“I thought the concept was insane, but I also secretly thought it would be a cool thing to try one day,” Goldstein said.

It wasn’t until much later, however, that the opportunity would actually present itself. The moment hit when he lost his oldest and best friend to cancer. The man who had inspired him to begin racing in the first place was now gone, and Goldstein was about to turn 50. His wife encouraged him to take the leap, and so he did. He left his family and friends behind and got on a plane to face the unknown.

“I kept a daily log of the race,” Goldstein said. “As an English major, I always wanted to write a book, but could never come up with a good enough story. When I decided to race the Tour, I figured I might finally have found it, as long as I finished!”

Goldstein knew he had a story to tell after the grueling 2,731 miles. His is a story of daily physical and mental challenges, limited food and water, harsh weather, friendship, love, and loss.

“I hope people read my story and know to chase their dreams and take on challenges, no matter how imposing,” Goldstein said. “Life is short. Live without regret.”