Brewmaster’s Weekend to commence at Hotel Talisa

Oktoberfest is in full swing in Vail, and the Hotel Talisa is jumping into the action with Brewmaster's Weekend right on Gore Creek amid the fall colors.

On Friday, Sept. 14, enjoy a fall afternoon on the patio overlooking the creek while you taste a diverse selection of beer from Vail Brewing Co. and visit with owner and head brewer Garrett Scahill from 5 to 7 p.m. The event is complimentary and open to the public.

On Saturday, Sept. 15, take a break at 4 p.m. from the Oktoberfest festivities for a Small Plates & Craft Beer Pairing adventure with hosts executive chef Jay Spickelmier of the Hotel Talisa and Scahill. Enjoy four courses especially created for this event paired with award-winning beers from Vail Brewing Co.

Complete with commentary and educational storytelling by both Scahill and Spickelmier between courses, the dishes include coffe and chili dusted elk carpaccio, pumpkin seed crusted cobia, moulard duck and bruleed kabocha squash.

Contact reservations at the Hotel Talisa at 970-476-7111 to claim your seat. Seats begin at $40 per person.