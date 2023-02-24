Bringing East Coast deli style to Edwards Riverwalk

The Boardroom's Riva Ridge Italian with capicola, roasted ham, genoa salami, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion, extra virgin olive oil and red wine vinegar on French bread with house-brewed iced tea.

Barry Eckhaus/EAT Magazine

The Boardroom’s Riva Ridge Italian with capicola, roasted ham, genoa salami, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion, extra virgin olive oil and red wine vinegar on French bread with house-brewed iced tea.

Barry Eckhaus/EAT Magazine

Want to know where the locals go for breakfast and lunch? At Boardroom Market & Deli, you’re likely to run into several longtime locals, a smattering of in-the-know visitors and perhaps even extreme skiing champ and hall-of-famer Chris Anthony.

Boardroom Deli’s made-to-order mentality elevates homemade to the next level, with a carefully curated selection of hand-crafted, freshly-carved meats, fresh-cut salads and small-bath, house-made soups.

Boardroom is a local staple that impresses even the most discriminating East Coast visitor’s tastes; owner and chef Brad Trumpower grew up in Ocean City, Maryland and then worked at Red Sky Ranch and Zach’s Cabin in the valley, so he knows how to create — and maintain — an outstanding deli. With Greek inspirations from his mom and Italian influences from family-owned Italian restaurants on the East Coast, Trumpower sources his fresh breads for their special “chew” factor and his meats for quality.

Sandwiches feature one of about six different fresh breads he brings in daily, like Pepi’s Face Meatball, oozing with provolone and house-made red sauce on French bread. (Gluten-free or wraps are also available, and since every sandwich is custom made to order, substitutes are no problem.)

Then come the outstanding meats: He imports top-tier pastramis, salamis and prosciuttos directly from Italy; roasts, slices and cooks his roast beef, turkey and chicken breast in house so there are no preservatives; and makes his super-fresh meatballs every morning around 10:30 a.m.

Support Local Journalism Donate



While any reputable deli starts with quality ingredients, Boardroom’s continued success also has to do with that friendly, neighborhood feel; Trumpower’s upbeat personality sets the tone for his employees. You’ll find him greeting regulars by name, chatting with newcomers and sometimes multitasking in the kitchen to deliver to-go and catering orders.

Speedy service lets you grab a “first chair breakfast,” from hearty eggs your way or heavenly French toast with sliced bananas and candied pecans to a healthy berry and acai smoothie or granola bowl with Greek yogurt and fruit. Selections from Vail Mountain Coffee & Tea pump you up for the day, while the mimosa, bloody Mary, screwdriver or greyhound offer a more mellow start.

Boardroom makes it easy — and affordable — to eat fresh your entire day on the mountain: From 7:30 a.m. on, you can order a grab-and-go cold sandwich, including turkey, BLTs, chicken, tuna, shrimp salad sandwiches and “steep and deep” roast beef.

Hot sandwiches warm your belly after a morning on the mountain with classics like the French dip, piled high with thinly-sliced, lean roast beef with provolone and a side of au jus; chicken wraps with a spicy kick; and prosciutto, fresh mozzarella and fig spread on French bread. Plus, Boardroom offers veggie delights, seared blue crab and a red tail lobster with citrus dressing on a roll.

The Boardroom’s Horiatiki Greek Salad with romaine, cherry tomato, cucumber, red onion, green pepper, kalamata olives, feta, red wine vinaigrette.

Barry Eckhaus/EAT Magazine

Greek, Caesar, Italian antipasto and mixed green salads are made with fresh-cut greens, while small-batch soups created from scratch rotate daily. Open from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, the bright mountain vibe welcomes early-mountain adventurers to fuel up for the day or unwind in the afternoon with draft beers, IPAs and stouts, hard ciders, wines, prosecco and cocktails like the Ocean City Orange Crush (made from fresh-squeezed OJ, lemon-lime soda, vodka and triple sec). Its inexpensive freshly-made breakfasts, lunches, to-go and catered options make it a favorite in the valley.