Broadway returns to the VPAC with “The Choir of Man”

“The Choir of Man” brings the London pub to Beaver Creek.

Vilar Performing Arts Center/Courtesy Photo

A popular genre with Vilar Performing Arts Center audiences, Broadway shows make their much anticipated return to the VPAC in 2022, starting with “The Choir of Man” on Wednesday, Jan. 12.

Known as the ultimate feel-good show, the 80-minute performance starts at 7:30 p.m. and features a popular music soundtrack that includes pub tunes, folk, rock, choral and Broadway numbers.

A multi-talented cast of nine men combines harmonies, singalongs, world-class tap dance, instrumentals and poetic meditations on the power of community in this homage to that gathering place so many have missed over the past two years – your local pub. Not only is the concert set in a pub, but it has a real working bar from which the cast will pull pints while inviting the audience to “drink in the action.”

Vilar Performing Arts Center/Courtesy Photo

“The Choir of Man” cast features tap dancers, poets, instrumentalists and singers, who come with immense experience having starred in past productions of “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dream Coat,” “RENT,” “Les Misérables,” “In the Heights” and “West Side Story” to name just a few.

The musical soundtrack for “The Choir of Man” shows off the cast’s diverse range. “Save Tonight/Wake Me Up” combines Eagle-Eye Cherry’s classic song with the legendary Avicii song. From Fun’s “Some Nights” to Rupert Holmes’ “Escape (The Pina Colada Song)” to SIA’s “Chandelier,” the musical soundtrack alone is enough to please audiences.

Tickets to “The Choir of Man” start at $45 dollars and are available on the center’s website. For more information about “The Choir of Man” performance at the Vilar Performing Arts Center, visit http://www.vilarpac.org/the-choir-of-man .

Other upcoming Broadway shows at the Vilar Performing Arts Center include “The Four Phantoms in Concert”, where audiences can catch the four phantoms from the Tony Award-winning “The Phantom of the Opera”, on March 1. On March 22, family-friendly show “Madagascar The Musical” takes the VPAC stage.