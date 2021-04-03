Brunch is always a good idea when in the valley, especially on Easter Day

Vintage, located in Vail Village, has mastered the way to do brunch. It also offers breakfast and dinner options seven days a week.

Brunch — one meal to rule them all. Around the valley, local restaurants and establishments are known for specializing in the meal between breakfast and lunch, often combining elements of both. And on Easter Day, brunch is on full display. Here’s a couple restaurants offering brunch on Easter. Reservations are recommended, and be sure to enjoy a meal at any local establishment that might not be listed as well.

Sonnenalp Hotel, Vail

Brunch has always been popular at the Sonnenalp Hotel in Vail, but Easter Brunch has been a long-standing holiday tradition. Ski or ride in the morning and come back down for brunch or fuel up before you go on the hill. Easter Brunch will take place from 10 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. at Sonnenalp. Whatever time you choose, come hungry as the Sonnenalp will be bringing out all the goodies on this special day. Here’s a sampling of some of the menu items:

Seafood Omelet Station — shrimp, lump crab, bay scallops

Raw Bar Station — king crab legs, snow crab claws, Northwest oysters

Carving Station — black angus beef ribeye, Colorado leg of lamb

Pasta Station — spaghetti, penne, special sauces, meats and veggies

Kids Specials — mac and cheese, chicken fingers, peas and carrots

Sweets Corner – special collection of homemade desserts

Prices are $110 for adults and $55 for kids, with kids 5 years and under free. Pricing does not include tax and gratuity. To make a reservation, call 970-479-5523 or contact the concierge.

Maya, Avon

There is also an Easter Brunch at Maya at the Westin Riverfront Resort and Spa in Avon. Maya’s Easter Brunch will feature chef-attended buffet stations starting bright and early at 8 a.m. and will go until 2 p.m. Maya’s Easter Brunch is priced at $65 for adults and $20 for kids ages 5 to 12. Here’s a look at a few special holiday menu items:

Herb roasted prime rib and honey glazed ham

Crab claws, oysters, citrus poached shrimp and ceviches

Omelets and waffles with toppings

Maya’s special huevos rancheros

Kids Favorites – chicken fingers and mac and cheese

Dessert Bar

Bloody Mary’s, mimosas and brunch cocktails

Book a reservation by calling 970-790-5500.

Gessner, Vail

Gessner at the Grand Hyatt Vail will offer Easter Brunch from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. with live music by Andy Cyphert. Pricing is $70 for adults and $25 for children. Enjoy carving stations, cold and hot stations and sweets like:

Carving Station – Colorado lamb, prime rib

Hot Station – egg white frittata, smoked chicken benedict, vanilla poached grouper

Cold Station – endive, fennel and quinoa salad, raw bar, fruit, fresh pastries

Sweets Station – house-made desserts

Reservations can be made by calling Gessner at 970-476-1234.

Brunch – Best of Vail Valley 2020

Best Brunch

Vintage Westside Café Hovey & Harrison

Vintage reigns supreme in the Best of Vail Valley voting, earning the title of Best Brunch in the valley in 2020.

More than a late-morning meal, the Champagne Brunch at Vintage in Vail is available on Fridays through Mondays from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Choose from cheese boards, benedicts (and benedictines), croque madams, burrata, pancakes, French toast and other brunch staples. Or try the Huckleberry Bacon French Toast, featuring bacon-mascarpone and dulce de leche stuffed brioche, huckleberry syrup and bourbon whipped cream.

To complement the food menu at Vintage’s Champagne Brunch, the French-style restaurant offers mimosas, Bloody Marys, specialty cocktails and, of course, champagne drinks. With fun drink names like the Don’t Go Bacon My Heart Bloody Mary and the Walk of Shame cocktail, the Champagne Brunch at Vintage is complete with all the classics, and then some.