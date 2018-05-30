Buckets & Brews is back at Eagle-Vail Golf Club on Thursdays

EAGLE-VAIL — Thursdays are for Buckets and Brews during summer.

Eagle-Vail Golf Club's Buckets and Brews is back, happening Thursdays through Sept. 27 from 5 to 7 p.m. and featuring a bucket of balls and two draft beers for $10 as well as a chance at a weekly prize. This year, there's more than $7,000 worth in prizes as well as weekly beer.

Prizes include a Colorado Native corn hole set (July 5); a fly-fishing trip with Minturn Anglers (July 19); a Never Summer longboard (Aug. 2); Liberty skis (Sept. 6); K2 skis (Sept. 20); and more.

Beers provided throughout the summer include Coors, Upslope, Bonfire Brewing, Vail Brewing Co. and New Belgium, among others.

If you have room for more than the two beers offered with the ticket, or if it helps your golf game, then $3 draft beers are also available.

For more information about Eagle-Vail Golf Club, visit http://www.eaglevailgolfclub.com.