Buddy Guy plays at the Vilar Performing Arts Center tonight. Here are his 5 most famous songs

Buddy Guy's been performing the blues since beginning his recording career in 1959.

Special to the Daily

You can’t talk about the blues without mentioning Buddy Guy. The legendary blues artist not only embodies the sound of Chicago blues, but also exemplifies what it means to be one of the greatest living musicians in America today.

Buddy Guy is coming to Beaver Creek to play at the Vilar Performing Arts Center on Tuesday, July 30 at 8 p.m.

Born in Louisiana in 1936, Buddy Guy moved to Chicago in the late 1950s, heavily influenced by fellow blues master Muddy Waters. As one of the most impressive blues guitarists of all time, Guy himself would go on to influence a long list of rock icons, including Eric Clapton, Jimi Hendrix, Jimmy Page, Keith Richards, Stevie Ray Vaughn and Jeff Beck, among others. In 2015, Guy was ranked No. 23 on Rolling Stone magazine’s list of “100 Greatest Guitarists of All Time.”

Guy released his 18th solo LP, “The Blues Is Alive and Well,” in 2018. Contributors to the album include James Bay, Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Jeff Beck. The album went on to win the Grammy Award for Best Traditional Blues Album this year. When making his latest record, Guy wanted to pass on the tradition of blues music to younger generations.

“Nowadays we can play outdoor concerts and see kids that are 8, 9, 12 years old coming to me and saying, ‘I didn’t know who you was, but I read what Eric Clapton said about you,’” Guy said in a release. “I’m always trying to make an album that someone accidentally plays where some kid hears it, picks up a guitar, and helps keep the blues alive.”

The 82-year-old performer continues to play more than 100 shows a year, including regular sets at his famed Chicago blues club, Buddy Guy’s Legends. Here are his top five songs from over the years.

“Mustang Sally”

This R&B tune originally recorded by Mack Rice in 1965 has been covered by the likes of Wilson Pickett, The Committments and even the cast of the TV show, “Glee.” Guy’s version appears on his 1991 album, “Damn Right, I’ve Got The Blues.”

“Damn Right, I Got the Blues”

Speaking of “Damn Right, I Got The Blues,” the title track off that album is also one of Guy’s biggest hits, with its classic bass groove and powerful vocals, this track showcases Guy’s best talents.

“Feels Like Rain”

This ballad cover of John Hiatt’s song still holds a space on Buddy Guy’s setlist today.

“Ain’t No Sunshine”

Guy’s version of the song with Tracy Chapman is one of the most famous covers of the song originally recorded by Bill Withers in 1971. Michael Jackson and Nancy Sinatra have also covered it.

“Mary Had A Little Lamb”

Because yes, you needed a blues version of that nursery song in your life. Off his second album, “A Man and the Blues,” from 1968, the song has more than 1.5 million plays on Spotify.