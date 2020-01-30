Bumper cars in Vail, live music, mountaintop services and more: Ross’ weekend picks 01/31/20

Editor’s note: Tricia Swenson is off this week, enjoying some time in Europe. The Vail Daily’s Ross Leonhart fills in, offering 5 things to do this weekend:

Friday, Jan. 31

Listen to some live music

The valley has some impressive musicians performing throughout the winter, and Fridays are a great day (and evening) to check out some tunes. Here’s a couple of the musicians taking to stages on Friday. (Call or visit your favorite establishment if not listed.)

Slopeside après: Shannon Tanner and the Wingman perform outdoors slopeside at Beaver Creek’s Powder 8 Kitchen & Tap from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. He performs acoustic guitar and has been known to create a lively atmosphere, as well as some memorable performances — such as the time Toby Keith joined him to perform “Red Solo Cup.” Food and drinks are available from the restaurant and bar inside.

Authentic Bavarian music: Local legend Helmut Fricker will perform an evening of authentic Bavarian fun with his alpine horn and accordion at the Christiania at Vail. He performs every Friday.

Winter Friday Afternoon Club: The Westin in Avon celebrates FAC in the winter with live music, drink specials and food deals. On Friday, Jan. 31, The Platonics, Robby and the Peoples, and KT and the Modulators perform.

Tony G. brings the jazz for dinner: Local jazz legend Tony Gulizia performs at Grouse Mountain Grill in Beaver Creek from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. to accompany quality food and a special dining experience. Gulizia, a longtime member of the local Vail Jazz organization, is an award-winning jazz pianist and vocalist.

Kathy Morrow is splendid at Splendido at the Chateau: Longtime local singer-pianist Kathy Morrow performs Great American Songbook standards, R&B, rock, jazz and blues at Splendido at the Chateau at Beaver Creek starting at 7 p.m. Splendido is an elegant mountainside restaurant that pairs well with Morrow’s piano.

Whiskey (and spirits) and tunes: Bahr Bq Mike and Friends perform from 7 to 9 p.m. at 10th Mountain Whiskey & Spirit Co. in Vail. The group performs blues, country, rock and soul.

Be a king in the King’s Club: Kevin Danzig performs across the high country and frequents the King’s Club in Vail, located inside the Sonnenalp Hotel. The singer-songwriter performs a mix of rock, folk and soulful sounds.

Back-to-backs at Agave: Jam band and electronic music intersect with rhythm-driven funk when Sunsquabi performs two nights at Agave in Avon, Friday and Saturday. Tickets are $26-$31. Recess joins Sunsquabi in Avon. Shows start at 9:30 p.m.

Do it yourself: Loaded Joe’s in Avon hosts Karaoke with Sandman every Friday.

Music of Minturn: Jen Mack plays soulful, uplifting acoustic at Kirby Cosmo’s BBQ Bar in Minturn on Friday starting at 6 p.m. Her vocal inspirations are Bonnie Raitt, Billie Holiday and Susan Tedeschi.

Downvalley tunes: Whiskey Stomp performs at Brush Creek Saloon in Eagle on Friday at 9 p.m. The band performs rock, jam, reggae and more.

Have you tried the Ice Bumper Cars at Dobson yet?

Ice bumper cars are the newest attraction in Vail. Great for all ages and abilities, end your day while bumping around the Dobson Ice Arena.

Photo courtesy of Vail Recreation District

New to Dobson Ice Arena in Vail this year, Ice Bumper Cars offer an opportunity for both kids and adults to zoom around, spin and go at it on the skating rink in Vail. Presented by the Vail Recreation District, participants must be at least 5 years old and 42 inches tall to drive. Rides are $10 per person and include a 15-minute bumper car experience.

Pre-registration is highly recommended, as walk-ins will be based on availability. Register online at http://www.vailrec.com or call 970-479-2271 to make reservations for larger groups.

Saturday, Feb. 1

Minturn Snowskate Open

Vail Daily reporter John LaConte tries out a Hovland Ram snowskate in 2017. A snowskate is a hybrid of a skateboard and a snowboard.

Zach Griffin | Daily file photo

Joining skis and snowboards on local mountains, a snowskate is a hybrid of skateboard and snowboard, allowing for skateboard-style tricks on snow. The second annual Snowskate Open Pro/Am Rail Jam presented by Hovland Snowskates and the town of Minturn takes place at Little Beach Park and includes prizes, food, music, a raffle, demos and an after-party at the Minturn Saloon.

Registration begins at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1. The contest starts at 4 p.m. and is spectator friendly with free entry. The after-party at the Saloon starts at 7 p.m. and features Scotty Kabel.

With a cash prize, expect unique snowskate tricks, and wipeouts, at Little Beach Park in Minturn at the Snowskate Open.

For more information, visit http://www.minturn.org.

Do something to help others

Project Funway benefits the Education Foundation of Eagle County and features a runway competition featuring anything but fabric.

Juan Pena | Photo courtesy of Project Funway

The annual Project Funway runway show benefits the Education Foundation of Eagle County, on a mission to support education as well as intellectual and emotional needs of students. Project Funway is a fun competition with three age categories competing for title of top designer with creations made from anything but fabric. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1, with the runway competition at 7 p.m. For more information and to help the Education Foundation of Eagle County, visit http://www.efec.org. Snowshoe for Peru 5K: The seventh annual Snowshoe for Peru 5K takes place at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1, at Sylvan Lake State Park in Eagle. The family community event helps provide safety, education and hope to youth in Peru. All running and walking fitness levels and ages are welcome. (https://corazondeesperanza.org/snowshoe5k/)

Sunday

Attend a Mountaintop Worship Service

Mountaintop services take place at both Beaver Creek and Vail on Sunday.

Daily file photo

From 12:30 to 1 p.m. on Sunday, Alpine Resort Ministries of Eagle County offers Christian services at Spruce Saddle on Beaver Creek Mountain as well as Two Elk and Eagle’s Nest on Vail Mountain. Spruce Saddle is located atop the Centennial Express at Beaver Creek, accessed via chair or gondola. Eagle’s Nest is located atop the Eagle Bahn Gondola out of Lionshead Village in Vail, while Two Elk is perched at the top of China Bowl in Vail.

