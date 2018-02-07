Burton US Open announces Vail concert series, addition of Shakedown Bar for late-night

The 36th annual Burton U.S. Open Snowboarding Championships announce the massive Burton Concert Series lineup featuring six days of non-stop entertainment in Vail.

This year's roster of live bands and DJs includes Damian "Jr. Gong" Marley, BORNS, Dean Ween & Friends, Monophonics and more. The Burton Concert Series will run from Monday, March 5, through Saturday, March 10, in the heart of Colorado's Vail Village following each day's snowboard competition.

This year's roster includes 19 unique artists including world-class reggae, jam bands, funk and indie, plus award-winning DJs and classic American rock. This year's program also includes a brand new venue — in addition to the all-ages outdoor Solaris Concert Stage, performers will also take the stage at Shakedown Bar. The new venue allows for an expanded lineup with additional apres and late night set times.

Live music at the Solaris Concert Stage and the closing party at Dobson Ice Arena continue to be free and open to the public. Tickets for the Shakedown Bar performances will be available for purchase in advance of the show through its website and at the door.

LINEUP HIGHLIGHTS

Highlights of this year's Burton Concert Series include:

Grammy Award winning performer Damian "Jr. Gong" Marley performs Saturday night on the Solaris Concert stage. The youngest son of the legend Bob Marley is celebrated for his rousing reggae roots jams and dancehall bangers.

Michigan-bred singer songwriter BORNS, aka Garrett Borns, will take over Friday night on the Solaris Concert Stage with his danceable indie-pop ballads and captivating stage presence.

One of the premier soul bands in the country, Monophonics, plays at the Solaris Concert Stage on Wednesday. This Bay Area band's live shows are a one-of-a-kind raucous, soulful experience.

Dean Ween & Friends play a Shakedown Bar apres set on Thursday for an intimate acoustic performance. This is a must-see for any Ween fans.

The closing party at Dobson Ice Arena on Saturday night will be a one-two-three punch of DJs, featuring DJ Cre8, Deejay Theory and DJ Hedspin — aka "the World's Best Party Rocker DJ."

FULL SCHEDULE

Monday, March 5

Late Night Live Music: Kory Montgomery, 10 p.m. at Shakedown Bar

Tuesday, March 6

Late Night Live Music: Eddie Roberts Super Jam, 9 p.m. at Shakedown Bar

Wednesday, March 7

Dangermuffin and Monophonics: 6 p.m. at the Solaris Concert Stage

Late Night Live Music: Town Cavalry, 10 p.m. at Shakedown Bar

Thursday, March 8

Apres All Day: Dean Ween & Friends, 4 p.m. at Shakedown Bar

Pigeons Playing Ping Pong (two sets): 6 p.m. at the Solaris Concert Stage

Late Night Live Music: New Orleans Suspects, 10 p.m. at Shakedown Bar

Friday, March 9th

BORNS and Madaila: 6 p.m. at the Solaris Concert Stage

Late Night Live Music: The Medallions, 10 p.m. at Shakedown Bar

Saturday, March 10

Damian "Jr. Gong" Marley and Itation Sound (DJ Nickel B + Tosheba), 6 p.m. at the Solaris Concert Stage

U.S. Open Closing Party with DJ Hedspin, Deejay Theory and DJ Cre8, 9:30 p.m. at the Dobson Ice Arena

Late Night Live Music: Brothers Keeper with Special Guest Dean Ween, 10 p.m. at Shakedown Bar

The Solaris Concert Stage performances on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday night will follow the exciting Burton U.S. Open Snowboarding Championships Junior Jam, slopestyle and halfpipe finals awards presentations.

For details on all things Burton U.S. Open, follow the hashtag #BurtonUSOpen and head to BurtonUSOpen.com or download the official Burton U.S. Open app on your mobile device now through Google Play and the App Store.