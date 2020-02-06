Burton US Open free music lineup announced

The Burton US Open returns Feb. 26-29 and includes four nights of free concerts after the competition.

Rachael Zimmerman | Daily file photo

The 38th Burton US Open Snowboarding Champions return to Vail Feb. 26-29, featuring four nights of free live music following the action.

On Friday, organizers announced the musical lineup.

Wednesday, Feb. 26: Ghost Light and Luke Mitrani

Thursday, Feb. 27: Thundercat and Theophilus London

Friday, Feb. 28: Arrested Development and Big Freedia

Saturday, Feb. 29: Big Wild and Evan Giia

The free outdoor concerts are from 6 to 9:30 p.m. at the Solaris concert stage in Vail Village.

There’s also a closing party at Dobson Ice Arena on Saturday, Feb. 29, from 10 p.m. 1 a.m. The closing party is a free, ticketed event for ages 21 and older. Tickets are available at the Burton pop-up shop at the base of the slopestyle course and in the Burton stores at Vail and Lionshead villages.

The lineup this year includes live bands and DJs and includes hip-hop group Arrested Development, electronic-dance artist Big Wild, the Queen of Bounce Big Freedia, 2019 Red Bull Music 3Style world champion DJ J Espinosa and more.

Download the Burton US Open app for more information about the 2020 event.

About the artists

Arrested Development

This hip-hop group first hit the scene in 1991 with “3 Years, 5 Months & 2 Days in the Life Of …”

Arrested Development won Grammys for Best New Artist and Best Rap Performance and was also named Bande of the Year in 1992 by Rolling Stone. The band’s most recent album, “Craft & Optics,” released in 2018.

Big Wild

A rising dance and electronic artist, Big Wild released “SuperDream” in 2019. Jackson Stell has a wide-spanning sound traversing electronic, indie, pop and beyond.

Thundercat

Thundercat is a singer, songwriter and producer from Los Angeles that first gained distinction as the bassist for Suicidal Tendencies. He’s dropped four solo albums and appeared on Kendrick Lamar’s 2015 album “To Pimp a Butterfly.”

Thundercat has collaborated with Pharrell, Wiz Khalifa, Michael McDonald, Kenny Loggins and more.

Theophilus London

Singer, rapper, songwriter and producer Theophilus London is fresh off the release of “Bebey,” featuring high-profile collaborations with Tame Impala, Raekwon, Lil Yachty and others.

He first hit the Billboard R&B/hip-hop chart with his debut album, “Timez Are Weird These Days,” in 2011. The frequent collaborator was featured on Kayne’s “All Day,” which earned him a Best Rap Performance Grammy nomination.

Ghost Light

The band Ghost Light features five personalities, five perspectives and five unique approaches toward one common sound. The band has played on festival stages and brings a lively energy with improvisation.