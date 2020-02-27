Burton US Open Snowboarding Championships

The Burton US Open Snowboarding Championships return to Golden Peak in Vail for the eighth year, but the event itself has been held for 38 years. This iconic snowboarding competition brings in the sport’s best veteran riders as well as up-and-coming riders to the Halfpipe and Slopestyle competitions.

The Slopestyle finals are Friday with the women’s competition beginning at 11 a.m. followed by the men’s finals at 2 p.m. On Saturday, the women will kick off the Halfpipe Finals at 11 a.m. followed by the men’s competition at 2 p.m.

This is typically the last competition of the season and attracts top-caliber riders like Red Gerard of Summit County and Zoi Sadowski Synnott of New Zealand returning to defend their Burton US Open Slopestyle titles. Scotty James of Australia and America Maddie Mastro took top honors at last year’s Halfpipe finals.

The competitions attract a crowd, so prepare for parking to fill up fast and if you want to watch the competitions along the halfpipe or slopestyle course, get there early and be prepared to trek up to the venue. You can also watch from the base areas on jumbo television screens.

Download the Burton US Open app to your phone to keep up on any schedule updates, photos and videos, a list of riders and results. Live coverage can be found on http://www.burtonusopen.com and on http://www.redbulltv.com. For the complete low down of events, go to http://www.burtonusopen.com.

Burton US Open – beyond the competitions

The Burton US Open base area has a festival-like atmosphere with an interactive sponsor village with fun swag and a Burton pop-up store and meet, greet and ride opportunities with the athletes.

Last fall, the snowboarding world and beyond lost Burton founder and snowboarding pioneer, Jake Burton Carpenter. To honor him, there will be a Ride with Jake and Fireworks for Jake events throughout the weekend.

For the Ride with Jake on Friday, meet at Gondola 1 at 8 a.m. and the group will go to Chair 4 and then reconvene at the top of Riva Glades for a group ride down one of Jake’s favorite runs. This is an open invitation to anyone who wants to honor him for what he did for the sport of snowboarding and the Burton US Open. On Saturday night, join the family and friends of Burton for a special fireworks display that can be viewed from the concert venue at Solaris.

Burton helps the youngest aspiring snowboarders get on the hill with Riglet Park. Strap the kids aged three to six on a tiny snowboard and watch them learn the basics of snowboarding in a fun environment at Golden Peak. This designated area features small berms, rollers and ground level features so kids can try tricks, too. Check out the free Burton demo equipment at Riglet Park as well.

Friday

Sponsor Village – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. – Golden Peak

Ride for Jake – 8 to 10 a.m. Meet at Gondola 1, Vail Village

Meet the Riders – 1 to 2 p.m. Burton Pop-Up Shop, Golden Peak

Free Burton Concert Series and Awards – 6 p.m. Solaris Concert Stage – Big Freedia and Arrested Development

Party at Bol – 9:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. – Solaris – music by Money 2 Burn

Saturday

Sponsor Village – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. – Golden Peak

Women’s Ride – 10-11:30 a.m. Burton Pop-Up Shop, Golden Peak

Ride with Burton Team – 1 to 2 p.m. Burton Pop-Up Shop, Golden Peak

Free Burton Concert Series and Awards – 6 p.m. Solaris Concert Stage – EVAN GIIA & Big Wild

Fireworks with the Carpenter Family – 7:45 p.m. – Solaris Concert Stage



Burton US Open Closing Party – 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. – Dobson Ice Arena – DJ Cre8, 99 Neighbors & J Espinosa

Party at Bol – 9:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. – Solaris – music by Gavlak

Shut the Funk Up Silent Disco – 9 p.m. to midnight – Mountain Art Collective – 1310 Westhaven Drive, Vail.

Leap Day

Did you notice that February has an extra day of the month this year? Saturday marks Leap Day, so take this extra day and do something special.

We use leap years to keep the calendar in sync with the seasons. It can get kind of complicated, but according to http://www.timeanddate.com, leap days keep our modern-day Gregorian calendar in alignment with Earth’s revolutions around the sun. If we didn’t do this, over the centuries we’d be having a Fourth of July barbecue when the snow was flying – although, it can snow during any month in Colorado, I’ve been here when it snowed on July 3 – but you get the idea.

While researching leap year, I found all sorts of folklore and traditions that happen on this day around the world. According to Lonely Planet, women could propose marriage to men on this day. It’s believed that this tradition began in Ireland in the 5th century, with a deal brokered between St. Brigid of Kildare and St. Patrick, but the tradition spread across Europe and beyond.

Also in Europe, superstition in Greece holds that marriages that take place during a leap year will end in divorce. Scottish farmers apparently worry about their livestock. There’s an old saying that states a “leap year was never a good sheep year.”

In the U.S., the city of Anthony, which straddles the borders of Texas and New Mexico, is now known as Leap Year Capital of the World. Since 1988, Anthony has hosted a celebration for leaplings (those born on Feb. 29) who travel there from all over the globe. The chance of being born on a leap day is 1 in 1,461.

Regardless of the science and folklore behind it, you get an extra day! If you say, “I wish I had more time to (fill in the blank),” do that thing with the extra 24 hours you get in 2020.

Friday Afternoon Club

Maya’s popular Winter Friday Afternoon Club returns for its second concert of the season Friday from 6 to 9 p.m. with a special evening of live blues, rock and country music by Robby and the Peoples in The Westin Riverfront lobby.

The lobby at the Westin is hopping almost every night with live music filling the great room, but they let the party go a little longer and a little louder for FAC. Don’t be afraid to get up and do a little dancing if your legs aren’t too tired after a day on the slopes.

Winter FAC guests can enjoy $3 tacos, $5 beers and $7 margaritas as well as the full menu of handcrafted cocktails, Colorado microbrews and bites served at The Lookout lobby bar. Or venture into Maya Modern Mexican Kitchen & Tequilaria and choose from more than 150 agave-based spirits and house-infused tequilas and modern Mexican fare curated by chef Richard Sandoval.

Enjoy après ski music with a stunning view of Beaver Creek. There are no reservations taken for the couches or tables throughout the lobby, so get there early to get a seat. The Westin Riverfront offers complimentary on-site valet parking for Maya diners and bar patrons, based on availability.

Allie’s Cabin Family Dinners

There are many places to have dinner in the Vail Valley, but how about traveling via an open-air sleigh to that dining destination with the whole family? Allie’s Cabin in Beaver Creek is hosting family dinners on select nights throughout the season with special pricing for adults and children.

The snowcat-driven sleigh departs from Beaver Creek Village at 5:15, 5:45, 6:15, 7:00 and 7:30 p.m. On the ride, view the stars and slopes at a time when no one is on the mountain. Once you arrive at Allie’s Cabin, exchange your boots for cozy slippers and enjoy the large fireplace and views before sitting down to either a three-course dinner for adults or a buffet for the kids.

A few tasty items to note on the three-course menu include Colorado rack of lamb, pan-fried ruby trout and elk filet mignon. The kids’ appetite will be satisfied with crowd-pleasers like white cheddar mac and cheese, roasted Boulder natural chicken and a sundae bar.

Reservations are required for the Allie’s Cabin Family Dinners, which are held on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday nights through April 4. For more information, please visit http://www.beavercreek.com or call 970.754.5545.