Bust a rhyme and test your wits with riddles: Kids Corner for the week of 6/6/20

Riddle me this

Test your wits and smarts with these riddles. Check for the answers by scrolling down.

Easy

What can you catch, but not throw?

What kind of band never plays music?

Where does today come before yesterday?

Hard

If you drop me I’m sure to crack, but give me a smile and I’ll always smile back. What am I?

What 4-letter word can be written forward, backward or upside down, and can still be read from left to right?

What is so fragile that saying its name breaks it?

Time Travel

Learn about Eagle County’s history with tales from local ranches.

The Seven Sisters Ranch was renamed after the current owner’s seven sisters in 1993.

Located near McCoy, the Seven Sisters Ranch sits on the northern border of Eagle County. The 120-acre ranch features outstanding vistas looking into Castle Peak Mountain, BLM lands, the Colorado River and King Mountain.

The ranch was originally homesteaded. As fortunes were lost and made in the late 1800s and early 1900s, the size of the ranch changed. The original homestead, a sod hut from original homesteaders, most likely trappers, remains on today. The original home built shortly after the sod hut in 1889 remains a central part of the current ranch house.

Celery and lettuce were the primary crops grown on the ranch until the railroad brought in produce from California. The ranch, once named Conestoga Ranch after the number of wagon wheels found on the property, has changed ownership throughout its history. The current owner purchased the ranch in 1993. The ranch was then named after the women of her family, Seven Sisters. Until recent years, the ranch was hay operation.

Native American artifacts and fossil remains have been found on the ranch. You can ride via horseback on what remains of the Ute trail on the property and beyond. It is now common knowledge that the McCoy was an area the Ute Indians frequented as late as 1903.

Time Travel is submitted by the Vail Valley Art Guild’s Ranch Project, which is chronicling local history through art. Learn more at vailvalleyartguild.org.

Word of the Week

Learn new words in English and Spanish each week.

popsicle / paleta de hielo

Game of the Week

Bust a Rhyme

Who: Grades K-5

Players: 5+

Time: 10 minutes+

Equipment: None

Rules:

Players form a circle standing 6 feet apart from one another, for social distancing.

The leader is the rhyme master. The rhyme master says a word, and the person to his or her right is going to say a word that rhymes with it. The rhyme will pass around the circle until it gets back to the leader.

If the group is successful, then the person to the leader’s right becomes the new rhyme master.

If someone makes a mistake or uses a word that is not in the dictionary, then everyone will do five squats. In this instance, the player who made the mistake will become the new rhyme master.

The Game of the Week is submitted by Mountain Recreation. Visit mountainrec.org for more information.

Coloring page

This photo was taken by Casey Russell.

Riddle me this: Answers

Easy

Riddle: What can you catch, but not throw?

Answer: A cold

Riddle: What kind of band never plays music?

Answer: A rubber band

Riddle: Where does today come before yesterday?

Answer: The dictionary

Hard

Riddle: If you drop me I’m sure to crack, but give me a smile and I’ll always smile back. What am I?

Answer: A mirror

Riddle: What 4-letter word can be written forward, backward or upside down, and can still be read from left to right?

Answer: NOON

Riddle: What is so fragile that saying its name breaks it?

Answer: Silence.