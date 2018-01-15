C. Anthony Gallery hosts Anton Arkhipov during Beaver Creek Winter Culinary Weekend

Where: C. Anthony Gallery, Beaver Creek; located near the ice rink.

If you go …

In association with Beaver Creek's Winter Culinary Weekend, C. Anthony Gallery in Beaver Creek is hosting the whimsical artist Anton Arkhipov on Friday and Saturday, Jan. 19-20, from 4 to 8 p.m.

Arkhipov brings the finer things to life on canvas and deepens the bond between food, wine, romance, art and winter sports.

"My goal is to remind people about the joyful parts of life and that we can all be happier," he said.

By using bold color, a sense of movement and texture, he depicts leisure activities, such as skiing and cooking. Arkhipov will be available to embellish his works, making them a personalized representation of the beauty he reminds us to embrace.