Alpine Arts Center partners with Town of Vail for summer Social Art Programs

The Social Art Programs are designed to provide enriching, hands-on art instruction in a variety of mediums for artists of all ages.

Social Art Programs at The Amp July 5 at 3:30 p.m. - Silk Marbling

July 19 at 3:30 p.m. -Musical Mountains Painting (pre-registration required)

July 19 at 5:30 p.m. - Mini Canvas Painting

Aug. 23 at 3:30 p.m. - Silk Marbling

Aug. 30 at 3:30 p.m. - Birdhouse Painting (pre-registration required)

Aug. 30 at 5:30 p.m. - Birdhouse & Mini Canvas

Alpine Arts Center and the Town of Vail are partnering on this summer’s Social Art Programs. Thanks to generous funding from the town’s Commission on Special Events, these classes are offered at a discounted rate of $25 per person.

The classes in July and August are held at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater before the Tuesday Hot Summer Nights free concerts, and drop-in art activities will be available during the concerts.

“The Town of Vail Art Series is designed to open up your creative mindset with projects that reflect the beauty of the area we live in, paired with the entertainment side of the concerts. We love reaching out to the local community with discounted rates and top-notch projects,” said Jake Jones, marketing manager and art instructor.

Projects and mediums vary throughout the summer, and no previous skill or experience is required to create and leave with a high-quality, handmade piece of art.

“We’re excited to kick off July with Silk Marbling, which is a mesmerizing process for spectators and participants alike,” said Lauren Merrill, owner of Alpine Arts Center. “It only takes about fifteen minutes to make a beautiful piece of art on a silk scarf, sash, tie, or handkerchief, and kids and adults love the process!”

Alpine Arts Center is located in Riverwalk in Edwards, and has been instructing art classes and events for the Vail Valley for 12 years. They offer a variety of visual art classes, drop-in activities, paint pottery, ceramics, parties, private lessons, corporate team building events, and more.

For details on schedule and registration for any upcoming events, including Cocktails & Canvas/Clay, family-friendly Cupcakes & Canvas/Clay and summer camps for kids/teens, please visit the Alpine Arts Center website at AlpineArtsCenter.org or call 970-926-2732.