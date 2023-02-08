Branford Marsalis Quartet showcase latest Grammy-nominated project at the Vilar on Feb. 10

After four decades in the international spotlight, the achievements of saxophonist Branford Marsalis continue to grow.

If you go … What: Branford Marsalis Quartet When: Friday, Feb. 10, 7 p.m. Where: Vilar Performing Arts Center, Beaver Creek Cost: Tickets start at $52, or $25 for students More information: Visit VilarPAC.org/branford-marsalis-quartet

Saxophonist Branford Marsalis is one of the most influential and revered figures in contemporary music. The NEA Jazz Master, Grammy Award winner and Tony Award nominee is equally at home performing concertos with symphony orchestras or sitting in with members of the Grateful Dead, but the core of his musical universe remains the Branford Marsalis Quartet.

The Branford Marsalis Quartet is a celebrated ensemble acclaimed for its original compositions as well as uncompromising interpretations of jazz standards and popular classics. The quartet’s performance in Beaver Creek also celebrates the VPAC’s 25th anniversary, providing world-class entertainment in the Rocky Mountains.

“The quartet raise the creative stakes to incendiary levels, adding classical and operatic influences to the common jazz menu of blues, swing and solos, with searing group interplay,” writes JazzTimes.

The Secret Between the Shadow and the Soul finds the quartet at a new peak, expressing a variegated range of moods and incorporating classical and operatic elements.

The Secret Between the Shadow and the Soul is as immediately intimate as it is infinitely expansive, reflecting a deep interconnectedness between the players,” writes DownBeat.

Branford Marsalis will follow his brother, Wynton Marsalis, on the VPAC stage who played to a packed house last February 2022; both are sons to American jazz pianist Ellis Marsalis Jr. Branford has spent four decades in the international spotlight and played in 2010 at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater during Bravo! Vail. The achievements of the legendary saxophonist continue to grow.

