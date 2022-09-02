Eagle River Presbyterian welcomes Pastor Pat Smith

Pat and Laura Smith

Courtesy photo

Reverend Dr. Pat Smith will be leading the Eagle River Presbyterian Church (ERPC) during its search for a full-time, permanent pastor.

“Presbyterians have a protocol for everything, including pastoral transitions,” said Norma Horton, ERPC Personnel Elder. “After parting on the best of terms with our previous, beloved pastor, our Session — the governing body of a Presbyterian church — carefully sought someone of equal talent, training and warmth.”

Smith, a graduate of Trinity Evangelical Divinity School and Trinity International University, brings extensive pastoral experience to ERPC, and has spent the past decade choosing to serve as an interim or intentional transitional pastor in the Midwest and on the East Coast.

“Being an Intentional Transitional Pastor is a unique calling. We get to celebrate everything that a church has been and done. Given that ERPC was the first church chartered in this valley, during the rough-and-tumble mining and pioneer days, that’s a lot of love and service to celebrate,” Smith said.

“Everyone recognizes the amazing and challenging time of transition that COVID created, the ever-changing context of life. Eagle River Presbyterian members and leadership are keenly aware of those challenges, which have created new opportunities to serve.”

With the busy fall season right around the corner and the holidays not far behind, Horton said that the Session is excited about Smith’s contributions to this new season of change. “We’re looking forward to our annual campout, pickleball tournament, bowling and movie night, and Pumpkin Pals festival—which this year includes games, live music, and a chili cook-off. We hope that neighbors will join us to celebrate autumn, and welcome Pat and Laura Smith.”

ERPC is due south of Home Depot, at the end of Nottingham Road. More information about all events and services is available at ERPC.org .