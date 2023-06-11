Go behind the scenes with Bravo! Vail in webinar

Bravo! Vail Executive Director Caitlin Murray and Artistic Director Anne-Marie McDermott will join share how the festival gets built year after year.

IF YOU GO: What: Bravo! Vail: The Building of a Festival

When: Wednesday, June 14 | 6-7 p.m.

Where: Zoom webinar

More information: Tickets are free. Please visit VailSymposium.org for more information.

Bravo! Vail Music Festival has been entertaining audiences for 35 years. On Wednesday, June 14, in advance of its 36th season, Bravo! Vail Executive Director Caitlin Murray and Artistic Director Anne-Marie McDermott will join journalist Greg Dobbs for a Zoom Webinar to share how this festival gets built year after year.

“Bravo! Vail is such an integral part of our summers and many of us may take the effortlessly enjoyable evenings for granted,” said Vail Symposium Executive Director James Kenly. “We look forward to pulling back the curtain to learn how they build a world-class festival here in Vail.”

Every year, Bravo! Vail brings the finest orchestras in the world to Vail to present classical repertoires, world premieres and popular interpretations — this season’s program features the New York Philharmonic, the Dallas Symphony Orchestra, The Philadelphia Orchestra, and the Academy of St Martin in the Fields with legendary soloists like Joshua Bell, James Ehnes, Hilary Hahn and Yunchan Lim. And on beautiful summer evenings, guests and locals gather from around the valley to enjoy the fruit of colossal labor from the “10,000 hours” invested by everyone from the musicians to the lodging and hospitality partners that house and feed the artists and from the crew and volunteers that produce more than 70 performances to the specialist who tunes the pianos to perfection in challenging, high Alpine weather environments.

Join Murray and McDermott as they pull back the curtain and poke around backstage at Bravo! Vail. Dobbs will moderate a wide-ranging Q&A exploring stories about performer peculiarities (did you know that the New York Philharmonic tunes their “A” to a different frequency than other orchestras?), disasters averted (remember when it snowed on opening night?) and moments of unanticipated brilliance.

About the speakers

Caitlin Murray has served as Bravo! Vail’s executive director since 2018. During this time, she has led the organization through the challenges of the pandemic and maintained the presence of world-class music in the Vail community.

Pianist Anne-Marie McDermott has been artistic director of the Bravo! Vail Music Festival since 2011. She enjoys performing, recording, commissioning and planning a tremendous variety of music encompassing many centuries and styles. She is currently working on recording the complete Mozart Concertos with the Odense Symphony in Denmark and all of Haydn’s Piano Sonatas for release on Bridge Records.

Veteran correspondent Greg Dobbs will moderate this program. From his “boots on the ground” news coverage in more than 80 countries around the world, particularly throughout the Middle East and Russia (as well as coverage of the U.S. space program), Greg Dobbs is a professional speaker on global affairs, the author of two books (with two more in the works) and a journalist for almost 50 years.