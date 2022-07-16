Hayes Carll takes the Hot Summer Nights stage on Tuesday
He’ll make us laugh, but then he’ll make us cry – Grammy-nominated Hayes Carll boasts a voice rich but worn and is shamefully honest, but never mean-spirited.
“I like to tug at heartstrings, find commonality with others, reflect on my own life, and sometimes I do it in a lighthearted way,” said Carll, a country singer-songwriter.
Carll’s influences include Randy Travis, Kenny Rogers and Hank Williams Jr., in addition to John Prine, Tom Waits and Bob Dylan – who The New York Times likens Carll’s ability to undergird humor with a weightier narrative.
With eight studio albums, two Americana Music Awards, a Grammy nomination for Best Country Song, multiple Austin Music Awards and a most-played record on Americana radio twice, Carll’s songs appear on TV screens regularly and recorded by the likes of Kenny Chesney, Lee Ann Womack and Brothers Osborne, to name a few.
His eighth album, “You Get It All,” was released in 2021.
“I hope this record helps people feel good, laugh a bit and maybe give them something to lean on when they need it,” Carll said. “I hope they dance to it, too.”