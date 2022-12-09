Jason Pack and Dr. Svet Derderyan return to Vail Symposium ￼

Cover of 'Libya and the Global Enduring Disorder'

Courtesy photo

IF YOU GO: What: The Enduring Disorder: Ukraine, Libya and the Struggle for Global Leadership When: Wednesday, Dec. 14 6-7:30 p.m. Where: Vail Interfaith Chapel | Vail More information: Tickets are $25 in advance, $35 at the door. Please visit VailSymposium.org for more information.

If you’ve been following the news, the world seems to have gone directly from a U.S.-led, international system to a pause in global order. On Wednesday, Dec. 14 at 6 p.m. at Vail Interfaith Chapel, Jason Pack joins in conversation with Dr. Svet Derderyan to discuss this interregnum, focusing on current hotspots including Ukraine.

“We’re pleased to kick off our winter season with this opportune and compelling geopolitical program,” Kris Sabel, executive director of Vail Symposium, said. “Pack’s recent book, ‘Libya and The Global Disorder,’ is a timely reminder of how aspects of today’s era of global disorder exacerbate governmental dysfunction, encourage rampant corruption and provide impunity for human rights abusers.”

In order to examine the collective action failures typical of our new geopolitics, Pack presents the Libya and Ukraine conflicts as ideal microcosms. He sees the rise of neo-populism throughout the democratic world as connected to this “enduring disorder.” Expanding on the discoveries of his core research on Libya, he will discuss how the West’s response to the Ukraine crisis highlights where today’s geopolitics seem to be headed, bringing into sharp focus the need for a Western-led, rules-based global order and institutions like NATO.

In this program, joined in conversation with Dr. Svet Derderyan, Pack will examine the current state of the world and American policy towards key geostrategic hotspots framed in light of Pack’s “Enduring Disorder” concept.

About the speakers:

Jason Pack is the senior analyst for Emerging Challenges at the NATO Defense College Foundation; author of “Libya and the Global Enduring Disorder ” (Oxford University Press); associate fellow at the Henry Jackson Society; director of the NATO & THE GLOBAL ENDURING DISORDER project and president of Libya-Analysis LLC .

Dr. Svet Derderyan is a professor of instruction in political science at University of Colorado Boulder and an adjunct assistant professor at University of Denver. He grew up in Sofia, Bulgaria and moved to the US as a teenager for college. His research focuses broadly on global anti-corruption, the role of international organizations in democratization, and foreign direct investment and economic development.