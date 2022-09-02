NY Times bestselling author Chris Whipple leads a bipartisan discussion Sept. 8

IF YOU GO… What: The March to Midterms: A Bipartisan Discussion on the State of American Politics at Home and Abroad When: Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, 6-7:30 p.m. Where: Eagle River Presbyterian Church | Avon More information: Tickets are $25 in advance and $35 the day of the program. Please visit for more information and to purchase tickets. The March to Midterms: A Bipartisan Discussion on the State of American Politics at Home and AbroadThursday, Sept. 8, 2022, 6-7:30 p.m.Eagle River Presbyterian Church | AvonTickets are $25 in advance and $35 the day of the program. Please visit VailSymposium.org for more information and to purchase tickets.

As midterm elections approach, Chris Whipple, documentary filmmaker and author of The New York Times bestseller “The Gatekeepers: How the White House Chiefs of Staff Define Every Presidency” and the highly-awaited, upcoming book: “The Fight of His Life: Inside Joe Biden’s White House,” will join Vail Symposium to moderate a bipartisan discussion on White House governance and the state of American politics with two former White House chiefs of staff on Thursday, Sept. 8 at Eagle River Presbyterian Church in Avon.

“As the midterms approach, American politics are an increasingly hot topic— even more so than usual,” said Kris Sabel, executive director of Vail Symposium. “We’re proud to have Chris Whipple moderate this incredibly timely discussion with Andrew Card and Jack Watson, two people who know the intricacies of the power in the Oval Office and all it entails.”

Card, George W. Bush’s confidant and top adviser, was the longest-serving White House chief of staff. Watson, one of Jimmy Carter’s top advisers, served as assistant to the president for intergovernmental affairs and secretary to the cabinet before becoming his final chief; he later practiced law and served as a consultant and unofficial ambassador to the governments of Russia, China, Brazil, Zambia and Australia. From their experience in “the second most powerful job in government,” these former chiefs bring unique insight into presidential governance: Card from a Republican viewpoint and Watson from the Democratic side of the aisle.

They’ll tackle provocative subjects such as: Is bipartisanship dead? How serious is the threat to democracy from authoritarian demagogues? What can presidents do about runaway inflation? How does a White House chief tend to “the care and feeding of the president”? As the conflict in Ukraine grinds on, what are the challenges of being a “wartime president”? What makes Vladimir Putin tick? (Card was at Bush’s side for every meeting with the Russian autocrat.) How will the results of the midterms affect Joe Biden’s presidency? How old is too old when it comes to a second presidential term? They’ll also preview snippets from Whipple’s upcoming book on Joe Biden’s White House, to be published in January 2023.

About the speakers

Andrew H. Card, Jr., the second longest-tenured White House Chief of Staff, has served in senior government roles under three U.S. Presidents. Card, appointed in November 2000, served as Chief of Staff to President George W. Bush from January 2001 to April 2006. Prior to his tenure as White House Chief of Staff, Card managed and ran the Republican National Convention in Philadelphia at the request of nominee Texas Governor George W. Bush. Card served as Deputy Chief of Staff and then as a Cabinet Member for President George H.W. Bush as the 11th Secretary of Transportation from 1992 to 1993. Prior to that he served as Special Assistant (1983 to 1987) and later as Deputy Assistant to the President and Director of Intergovernmental Affairs for President Ronald Reagan (1988).

Jack Watson is a lawyer whose career spans service in law, government and business. He was Chief Legal Strategist of Monsanto Corporation from January 1998 to June 2000, and prior to that was a senior partner in the Atlanta-based law firm of Long, Aldridge & Norman, where he was the firm’s senior commercial trial lawyer, managing partner of the firm’s litigation section, and, from 1993 to 1938, managing partner of the firm’s Washington D.C. office. In 1976, Mr. Watson headed the Carter-Mondale Policy Planning Group and, following the election, directed the Carter Transition Team during the transition of government from President Ford to President Carter. In the Carter Administration, he served as Assistant to the President for Intergovernmental Affairs, Secretary to the Cabinet and White House Chief of Staff. He chaired the President’s Interagency Coordinating Council created by Executive Order in 1978 to coordinate the implementation of the President’s domestic policy. In 1980, he directed the transition of government from President Carter to President Reagan.

Moderator Chris Whipple, author, documentary filmmaker and speaker, has been called “an indispensable observer of American power.” A former producer for CBS News 60 Minutes, he is the author of the upcoming book, “The Fight of His Life: Inside Joe Biden’s White House.” Whipple wrote the critically acclaimed New York Times bestseller, “The Gatekeepers: How the White House Chiefs of Staff Define Every Presidency,” and “The Spymasters: How the CIA Directors Shape History and the Future.” Peter Baker, Chief White House Correspondent of The New York Times, calls him “a premier journalist and historian of the White House as well as the intelligence community.”