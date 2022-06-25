Registration open for Extreme Camp Vail

Registration is now open for Vail Recreation District’s Extreme Camp Vail. Extreme Camp Vail offers kids an adventure-packed day outside of Vail with two fun-filled, full-day outings scheduled: a trip to Elitch Gardens Theme Park in Denver on Thursday, June 30, and a visit to see dinosaur fossils with the Fossil Posse in Wolcott on Thursday, July 28.



Thursday, June 30: Elitch Gardens Theme Park in Denver

Elitch Gardens is an outdoor theme park featuring roller coasters and thrill rides.

Courtesy photo

Cost: $90; includes a single-day thrill ride ticket plus hot lunch, soda and dessert.

Camp requirements: Open to ages 8-13; campers must be at least 48” tall to attend.

Drop-off: Beginning at 7:30 a.m.; vans depart from Red Sandstone Elementary School (RSES) at 8:30 a.m.

Pickup: Campers will return to RSES between 5-5:15 p.m.



Thursday, July 28: Fossil Posse in Wolcott

Fossil Posse is an outdoor exhibit with fossils and artifacts.

Courtesy photo

Cost: $90; includes a presentation through prehistoric Colorado, fossil casting and a fossil dig.

Camp requirements: Open to ages 8-13

Drop-off: 7:30-9 a.m. at RSES

Pickup: 4-5:15 p.m. at RSES



To sign up for Extreme Camp Vail, visit VailRec.com/register . If you have questions, please call 970-479-2292 or email community@vailrec.com .