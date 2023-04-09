Snow Artist Simon Beck returns to Colorado with exhibit in Leadville Tuesday

Snow Artist Simon Beck will return to Leadville on Tuesday.

Courtesy photo

Snow Artist Simon Beck returns to Colorado this week to create enormous pieces of art in Rocky Mountain snowfields.

“The mountains improve the artwork,” states Beck. “And the artwork improves the mountains.”

“I just love snow. I love its texture. I love the sound it makes. I love the look of it, especially when the sun is shining on it. And the best thing with snow, is that it’s free!” the author relays in his 2014 book: Simon Beck: Snow Art.

This month, Beck returns to Colorado to share his passion once again. For snow art fans who wish to see his one-of-a-kind style demonstrated up close, there is a Leadville Snow Art event this Tuesday, April 11, at the Huck Finn Ice Rink. Starting at 4 p.m. snow art shaders will be given an opportunity to participate in one of Beck’s smaller pieces in a nearby snowfield. Then at 5:30 p.m. there will be a 30-minute presentation including images of his snow art from around the world, followed by a brief question and answer session. The Leadville event is free and open to the public with an at-will contribution opportunity at the conclusion with part of the proceeds benefiting Lake County Recreation’s outdoor winter activities. The Huck Finn Ice Rink is located at 445 Maple Street.