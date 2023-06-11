The Bookworm welcomes author Will Grant

Western author Will Grant will visit The Bookworm on Monday.

IF YOU GO: What: The Last Ride of the Pony Express with Will Grant

When: Wednesday, June 21, 6 p.m.

Where: The Bookworm of Edwards, 295 Main St., unit C101 Edwards, CO 81631

Cost: $10, snacks included

More Info: Call 970-926-READ or visit BookwormofEdwards.com

The historical American West often conjures up images of cowboys galloping on horseback and lawless bandits or saloon shootouts, which are often incorrect in their representation of the actual old West. Luckily, cowboy and journalist, Will Grant, took his own trip with his horses along the Pony Express route and wrote a book about what he learned.

Hear about the epic true story of Grant’s 2,000-mile horseback journey into the modern West along the historic Pony Express route, the frontier mail service that spanned the American West. “The Last Ride of the Pony Express” is a tale of adventure by a horseman who defies most modern conveniences, and is an unforgettable narrative that will forever change how you see the West, the Pony Express, and America as a whole.

Grant thought he could learn much about the Pony Express by putting himself in the saddle of the people who historically rode the route. “I thought that by riding the trail, I could learn something about the famed mail service, and that a boots-on-the-ground perspective could add to the historical record,” Grant said. “If I could lay eyes on every mile of the old mail route, surely I would be able to understand the nature of this express letter-mail service from 1860. And if I could develop an understanding of the mail service, I’d better understand the people living in the West today.”

Grant believes that this awareness of our present world through its historical context is important for navigating the future. “Without an understanding of our history, we have no context for the present,” Grant said. “Without perspective or context on the present, our ability to make sound decisions about the future is impaired.”

This wild journey also helped Grant dispel a few widely-held misconceptions about the Pony Express. “Nearly every image of the Pony Express shows a rider on a galloping horse, but in reality, the riders did not always run their horses,” Grant said. “There are many reasons — bad weather, deep mud, moonless nights — that they would have carried the mail at a speed less than a full gallop.”

Horses were an integral part of the Pony Express, which is why Grant made the decision to take his quest on horseback as well. In doing so, he learned a great deal about horses in general, and grew even closer to his horses, Chicken Fry and Badger. “I saw a new dimension to the horse-human relationship, and the most interesting part of it was our non-verbal communication,” Grant reflected. “Horses communicate almost entirely by body language. They have big eyes, a 350-degree field of vision, and they evolved on grasslands where there were no trees to impede their view. I was with them all day every day, sleeping beside them at night, telling jokes to them while we traveled at an unvarying pace of three miles per hour. We became a tight-knit trio. They’re such good horses, and I continue to ride them today.”

For Grant, Chicken Fry and Badger, it wasn’t all smooth riding. “The prologue of my book gives the full story of the scariest moment I encountered on my journey,” Grant said. “I can’t say too much, but I can say that it involved a wild mustang stallion in the West Desert of Utah, and a few very tense moments for me and my horses.”

Get Grant’s book, “The Last Ride of the Pony Express,” today at The Bookworm and read the full story for yourself. And in reading his book, perhaps you will gain a new appreciation for the West and for horses. “I hope that readers take from the book the same lessons that I learned about the West,” Grant said. “People are still hospitable to a passing traveler. Parts of the West have changed very little in the past 150 years, and other parts of have changed in ways that will never be undone. I also hope readers will take away from the story an enhanced appreciation for horses. They’re the noblest animals on Earth, and if the book helps people better understand horses, then that is a way for me to partially repay all that they’ve done for me.”