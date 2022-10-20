The Movie Guru: “Black Adam” entertaining, but “Halloween Ends” disappoints

“Black Adam” still has all the action you could hope for, but there’s a lot more nuance to the story than you might expect.

Black Adam (in theaters)

This isn’t quite the movie the trailers make it seem.

In this case, though, that’s a good thing. “Black Adam” still has all the action you could hope for, but there’s a lot more nuance to the story than you might expect. There’s real heart here, and maybe even a little bit of welcome commentary about traditional heroes and the less costumed evils of the world. It doesn’t re-invent the superhero movie wheel by any means, but it’s definitely added a new section to the DC universe that I’ll be happy to revisit.

Originally a villain in the Shazam! books (he was referenced in the 2019 movie), Black Adam is moved firmly into antihero territory for the movie. Freed from a mountain by a woman who’s about to be killed, Black Adam kills the mercenaries who were going to kill her and draws the attention of the Justice Society of America. It also draws the attention of an unscrupulous organization who wants to unleash an ancient power for themselves.

There’s some real tragedy to Black Adam’s story, which isn’t uncommon for superheroes but brings real complexity to some of the character’s more bombastic qualities. His history as a slave, and the subjugation of his country, do the same thing when compared to the very law-focused JSA. The movie leavens all this with some moments of welcome humor, though it occasionally leans too heavily on similarities to 2019’s “Shazam” to get that humor.

All together, it’s a pleasant surprise. If you like superheroes, it’s definitely worth your time.

Grade: Three and a half stars

Halloween Ends (in theaters)

It’s good to try something different, but not if you do a terrible job at it.

That’s the problem with “Halloween Ends,” which wraps up the iconic series by shifting focus away from the guy who made it famous in the first place. Instead, far too much screen time is given to yet another version of the standard white male toxic romantic lead, leading to a movie that feels like a half-cooked version of something else. I understand wanting to give the movie a plot, but when it doesn’t feel like “Halloween” anymore you’ve gone too far the other way.

Though I won’t bore you with the details, the new potential “bad seed” of the movie is yet another babysitter with a traumatic night on the job. You could have made a really interesting movie building parallels between him and Jamie Lee Curtis’s Laurie Strode, but that isn’t this one. Instead, the team of screenwriters are far more interested in having him date Laurie’s granddaughter and discovering the depths of how “evil” he is. It’s like they were trying to make reboot bait before the show even properly ended.

Curtis is still fantastic as Laurie, and her performance is by far the most gripping thing in this movie. Her fight with Michael is satisfying, but as you watch it you can’t help but be annoyed we didn’t get more of it. This is supposed to be their movie, their series, but instead they get pushed to the sidelines.

Grade: One star

