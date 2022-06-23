The Vail Jazz Workshop announces this years’ selections

2022 Vail Jazz workshop students

Courtesy image

For the 27th year, Vail Jazz will host its prestigious educational workshop on Aug 26 – Sept 4.

One of the longest-running programs of its type, the Workshop enables student musicians to study in an environment that emphasizes intense interaction with instructors and fellow students. By the end of the 10-day immersion, the students have acquired the skills, teamwork, and confidence to perform alongside legendary professional musicians at the VJ Party over Labor Day Weekend. This year’s Vail Jazz Party will be a celebration of the life of Jeff Clayton, one of the founding members of the Vail Jazz Workshop, and brother of current Workshop director John Clayton.

“As professional jazz artists and instructors for the Workshop, we privately shake our heads each year at the level of students who come to us,” says jazz great, John Clayton. “We start the first day saying to each other, ‘I don’t know what I can teach this kid!’ This year is no exception. Their experiences range from their school jazz bands, local clubs, jamming with friends, participating in an all-female funk trio, and everything in between. Get ready for another jaw-dropping year of high school students!”

The 2022 workshop attendees

Bass

● Lorenzo Wolczko, age 17, San Carlos CA

● Ruby Farmer, age 16, Brooklyn NY

Saxophone

● Aiden Farrell, age 17, Agoura Hills CA

● Cosmo Lieberman, age 16, Hermosa Beach CA

Piano

● Lucas Perry, age 18, San Francisco CA

● William Schwartzman, age 17, Santa Monica CA

Trombone

● Alex Heidelbaugh, age 17, Plano TX

● Luke Ramee, age 16, Raleigh NC

Drums

● Ben Schwartz, age 16, Maplewood NJ

● Noah Buckner, age 16, Brooklyn NY

Trumpet

● Levi Rozekage, age 17, Noblesville IN

● Zebedee Jewell-Alibhai, age 17, Durham NC

Workshop faculty pays it forward

The Vail Jazz Workshop is directed by John Clayton (bass) along with Dick Oatts (sax), Bill Cunliffe (piano), Wycliffe Gordon (trombone), Lewis Nash (drums), and Terell Stafford (trumpet). Each is a renowned performer in high demand on the international jazz scene. These teachers often sacrifice far more remunerative opportunities to “pay it forward” by sharing their time and talents as mentors to aspiring jazz musicians.

For more information about the Vail Jazz Foundation and Festival, please visit VailJazz.org.