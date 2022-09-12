This Week at the Bookworm: Celebrate Banned Books Week

The Bookworm of Edwards will be celebrating Banned Books Week September 18-24.

Courtesy photo

Every September, bookstores and libraries around the country celebrate the freedom to read during Banned Books Week. With an unprecedented amount of censorship and banning challenges being lodged in the last year, Banned Books Week may be more important than ever.

Since its inception in 1982, Banned Books Week has been celebrated every September by schools, libraries, and bookstores who join together to combat book banning and highlight the previous year’s most challenged books. This year, Banned Books Week falls on September 18-24 and the theme is “Books Unite Us. Censorship Divides Us.”

The Bookworm supports the right to read by curating and carrying a diverse selection of books for both children and adults and believes that books are crucial to children’s development. Books help children to see themselves in the stories of others, enhancing empathy and understanding of differences, and providing diverse viewpoints to broaden perspectives. While it is true that not every book is for every child, every child should have access to books that speak to their interests and experiences.

This notion has been challenged over the last year more than ever before. According to the American Library Association’s Office of Intellectual Freedom, 1,597 books were challenged, banned, or removed from libraries and schools in 2021, a dramatic increase over the 273 books challenged in 2020 and 566 in 2019.

Many books are challenged and banned because the content is deemed inappropriate for a number of reasons. These reasons often include LGBTQ+ characters and characters of color, racial issues, violence, drug use, sexual content and profanity. While most of these challenges initially occur in schools or libraries, these attempts to ban or challenge books have many farther-reaching consequences, often resulting in problems for bookstores, libraries, and the authors themselves.

Every year, the Banned Books Coalition selects an honorary chair, usually an author whose book, or books, have been challenged with high frequency during the previous year. Author George M. Johnson (they/them) was selected to be this year’s honorary chair. Johnson is an award-winning Black, nonbinary writer, author, and activist based in the New York City area and the author of memoirs “We Are Not Broken” and New York Times bestseller “All Boys Aren’t Blue.”

“All Boys Aren’t Blue’ flows through the difficult to navigate seas of identity, and examines how gender, race, and sexuality interact throughout the course of a childhood,” Bookworm Bookseller Mack Burner says. “Johnson uses the story of their own life and the trials they have experienced as a canvas upon which is painted the story of growing up queer and black in America. They pull no punches and tell no lies, and we are all better for it. A gorgeous book in every way imaginable.”

The list of banned or challenged books is full of meaningful and impactful stories, and Johnson’s books are just the tip of the iceberg. To support more authors with important stories to tell, The Bookworm has launched a banned book subscription where you can receive one banned book per month and read them for yourself. There are three subscription options: Top Challenged and Banned Books of All Time (which includes mostly classics and adult titles), Current Challenged and Banned Books (which includes mostly young adult titles featuring LGBTQ+ characters and characters of color), or Send Me a Little of Both (which includes a mix of classic and current challenged books). Stop by The Bookworm, visit their website, or give them a call at 970-926-7323 to sign up.

To learn more about banned and challenged books, visit ALA.org or BannedBooksWeek.org.