This week at The Bookworm: Dr. Jon Kedrowski hosts discussion on summer hiking

We are fortunate to live in such a beautiful state with numerous mountains to hike and climb.

Courtesy photo

IF YOU GO: What: Classic Colorado Hikes with Jon Kedrowski When: Thursday, June 30th, 6:00 p.m. Where: The Bookworm of Edwards, 295 Main St., unit C101 Edwards, CO 81632 Cost: $10, purchase online or at the Bookworm of Edwards More Info: Call 970-926-READ or visit BookwormOfEdwards.com

The summer hiking and adventuring season is now in full swing and we are fortunate to live in such a beautiful state with numerous mountains to hike and climb, but it can be difficult to decide which ones to explore first. Luckily, Dr. Jon Kedrowski has written a guidebook on 70 hikes and scrambles that will take you to even the most remote corners of Colorado.

Listen to the expert hiker, climber and Vail native, Dr. Jon Kedrowski as he discusses some of the best lakes, high mountain peaks and swimming spots in Colorado, as well as weather and climate conditions for the recreational hiker. He will also include information on safety and backcountry preparedness.

Kedrowski will end his presentation by teasing his recent expeditions to both Everest and Winter K2 and discuss the strategy, risk management and weather considerations for climbing these 8,000-meter giants, and even how you can get involved in visiting the Himalayas and Karakoram.

Kedrowski has adventuring in his veins; he’s been skiing, hiking and climbing since he was 2 years old, and now gets to do it as his career. “I began skiing at 2, climbed my first fourteener at 8 years old, and had climbed each of Colorado’s fourteeners by the time I turned 18,” Kedrwoski recalls. “After visiting many places in other mountains in other parts of the world my career really took off, in the form of guiding trips to some of the highest mountains in the world.”

In 2021 Kedrowski led his close friend and Grammy-nominated musician Mike Posner on his most recent Everest summit, and learned some valuable lessons along the way. “After five expeditions on Everest, I feel nothing but gratitude each time I get to set foot on the highest mountain in the world,” Kedrowski says. “In 2021 I led one of my best friends to the summit, Mike Posner, after training him for almost two years. We waited out some storms for five extra days in Camp 2, when over 100 other climbers quit. They thought the top wasn’t possible, but we stayed and went for it. I have learned that patience is a virtue in the mountains, and often these lessons bleed over into real life.”

Kedrowski has taken these well-learned lessons to heart and shares them with those just getting started with hiking and mountaineering. “Start small. Train mountains with mountains, believe in yourself and have fun.” Kedrowski said. “Don’t compare yourself to others. It is important you listen to what the mountain tells you and just enjoy the journey.”

Whether you are a well-seasoned adventurer or you’re just getting started, Classic Colorado Hikes is the outdoor Colorado guidebook for you. “This is a book for everyone. It includes hikes to over 300 lakes throughout nine mountain ranges in Colorado. The content starts easy and gets progressively more challenging with peaks and high ridge traverses,” Kedrowski said. “I have also included tons of loop hikes to make the adventures more fun than just out-and-back hiking. Best of all, I limit the number of fourteeners in the book to avoid the crowds. There are tons of off-the beaten path places for you to explore all across our amazing state of Colorado.”