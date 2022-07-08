This week at The Bookworm: Summer reads

The Bookworm's recommended summer reads.

Courtesy photo

There is nothing better to accompany a perfect summer’s day than a good book. Or at least, that’s what the staff at The Bookworm would say. This is the time of year where these booksellers kick off their shoes, dig their toes in the proverbial sand, and dive into stories filled with characters that feel like friends, love that is almost too good to be true and thrills that take you on the best emotional rollercoasters. Other literary masterpieces that speak of angst, pain and sorrow can wait to be read in the fall.

So what summer reads are your local book enthusiasts excited about? They are kicking off their list with a debut author, Carley Fortune, and her first novel, “Every Summer After.” “This contemporary romance is full of yearning and regrets and characters not easily forgotten,” The Bookworm’s Karin Barker said. “It is a coming-of-age second-chance story with dual timelines, equally wonderful. A bit steamy yet a serious romance. Loved it!”

Anyone on staff at the Bookworm will tell you there is nothing better than a book about books. And a book about people who love books? Even better. For this, The Bookworm’s Amy Guercio recommends “Book Lovers” by Emily Henry. Guercio said it’s “the ultimate rom-com for book lovers just as the title says. Nora Stephens is a cutthroat literary agent who you are not supposed to like but she is quite endearing despite her grizzly personality. The city girl and her sister take a month off to spend time together and relax in small-town North Carolina. All the predictable twists and turns start as soon as their plane hits the runway as they enthusiastically pursue their vacation checklist–petting horses, sleeping in a tent, and yes, dating the local men! This was not my typical read but I ended up really enjoying it!”

If you were hoping to find a heart-felt coming of age story mixed in with 1970s rock and roll, look no further than “Mary Jane” by Jessica Anya Blau. “Mary Jane is the teenage daughter of a very traditional household, and for the summer she babysits in a household very different from her own,” Matt of The Bookworm said. “She befriends rock stars struggling with addiction, and her worldview is opened to ways of living quite unlike anything she had imagined. This book is light-hearted but quite touching, driven by its memorable characters.”

Looking for a little adventure in your reading life? Travel across the Atlantic and get ready for the joy that is “Lost and Found in Paris” by Lian Dolan. Barker said it’s “​​a total escape story.” “I was immediately immersed in Joan’s story, her search for missing artwork as well as how to be true to herself. There’s a mysterious scavenger hunt in Paris, family drama, a bit of romance and immersion into all things fancy and French. Great vacation read,” she said.

And finally, for someone who takes pleasure (no guilt required) in the wonders that are Hallmark movies, The Bookworm’s Sarah Hopkins recommends “Nora Goes Off Script” by Annabel Monaghan. “This was the loveliest escape read I could have asked for,” Hopkins said. “Nora Hamilton is a romance channel screenwriter and has the formula down to a science. Give her a location, a season, and the job title of the main character and she will have even the hardest of hearts swoon. But one day she writes a script based off of the tragedy of her own marriage and Hollywood takes notice. The next thing she knows, the biggest movie stars are parking in her driveway to use her beloved Tea House as a location set, including the impossibly handsome and annoying Leo Vance. Will her own life start to reflect a romance that would make others swoon? Or is she destined to forever live in a tragedy of Hollywood proportions?”

For a full list of the Bookworm’s favorite summer reads, head to BookwormofEdwards.com/summer-reads.