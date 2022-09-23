Three-day “Purposeful Living Experience” brings best-selling authors to Vail and Denver on Sept. 27-29

The Vail Alliance for Purposeful Living, Vail Symposium and Knoebel Institute for Healthy Aging at the University of Denver are co-hosting a three-day “Purposeful Living Experience” featuring best-selling authors Richard Leider and Chip Conley. This includes two days of programming in Vail and one day in Denver; all sessions are focused on various aspects of purposeful living.

“We’re honored to welcome Richard and Chip to the Vail community and look forward to hearing their thoughts and tips on purposeful living,” said Kris Sabel, executive director of the Vail Symposium. “Purposeful living is something that I think we all strive for, regardless of age.”

Day One: September 27, 6-7:30 p.m. at Battle Mountain High School in Edwards: “Unlocking Your Purpose at Any Age ” with Richard Leider and Chip Conley. Registration is $25; teachers receive free admission. In this program, Richard Leider and Chip Conley will discuss the power of purpose, including stories and examples of purposeful living. The duo will also discuss how to unlock your purpose at any age and will take questions from the audience. The conversation will also include:

The importance of knowing why you get up in the morning

The path to purposeful living including gifts, passions and values

Purposeful aging

Millennials rising, thriving in mid-life and the problem of ageism

Mentoring, connections and contributions

Day Two: September 28, 9-11:30 a.m. workshop at Colorado Mountain College in Edwards: “The Questions You Should Be Asking Yourself to Live Purposefully ” with Richard Leider and Chip Conley. Registration is $40. This interactive workshop includes brief remarks from Leider and Conley and several hands-on learning activities. The workshop is meaningful, substantive, energizing and fun while also giving participants opportunities to connect with each other in creative and engaging ways. It employs reflection, dialogue and active learning, drawing out key principles and relevant stories and examples. This workshop will include:

Getting clarity on your purpose and your next chapter in life

The need to continue learning, growing and giving

Limiting beliefs that may be inhibiting you from living your best life

Living more in the moment

Thinking about your contributions and legacy

Day Three: September 29, 10-11:30 a.m. in Denver at the Knoebel Institute for Healthy Aging at the University of Denver: “The Path of Purposeful Aging ” with Richard Leider. Registration is free. Topics covered:

The good life

The problem with living a default life

Late-life crisis

Growing whole as we grow old

How to ensure our music plays on

Reimagining aging and retirement

“Richard is a leading light in the world on the topics of purpose and purposeful aging, and Chip is an acclaimed entrepreneur and thought leader on midlife edits,” said Gregg Vanourek, trustee of the Vail Alliance for Purposeful Living. “This promises to be an educational and enlightening three-day experience.”

About the Speakers:

Richard Leider: Internationally bestselling author and coach, Richard Leider is the founder of Inventure–The Purpose Company, where the mission is to help people to “unlock the power of purpose.” He is ranked by Forbes as one of the top-five most respected coaches.

Along the way, Leider has written 11 books including three best-sellers which have sold more than one million copies. “The Power of Purpose” and “Repacking Your Bags” are considered classics in the personal growth field. His latest book, “Who Do You Want to Be When You Grow Old?” is a defining book on the power of purposeful aging.

Chip Conley: New York Times bestselling author Chip Conley is the hospitality maverick who helped Airbnb’s founders turn their fast-growing tech startup into a global hospitality brand. In “Wisdom@Work: The Making of a Modern Elder” he shares his unexpected journey at midlife—from CEO to intern—learning about technology as Airbnb’s Head of Global Hospitality and Strategy, while also mentoring CEO Brian Chesky.

Conley is the founder of the Modern Elder Academy, where a new roadmap for midlife is offered at a beautiful oceanfront campus in Baja California Sur, Mexico (and soon-to-be In Santa Fe, NM). He serves on the board of Encore.org and the advisory board for the Stanford Center for Longevity.