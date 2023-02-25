Vail Comedy Show returns in March with headliner Adam Mamawala.

Courtesy photo

Vail Comedy Show is back March 8 in Eagle and March 9 in Vail with New York City comedian Adam Mamawala.

Adam is the star of a soon-to-be-released streaming TV series called Under Cover Comic and lists Comedy Central and BET as credits.

Have you ever performed in the Vail Valley?

I have not! I have performed in Colorado many times, including venues in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins and colleges in Golden and Grand Junction, but this will be my first time in Vail. I can’t wait, I’ve only heard incredible things!

Do you have a favorite Colorado comedy memory?

For me, it was probably my first time onstage at the Denver Comedy Works Downtown as I had heard so many comics talking about how magical that room was over the years. It really lived up to the billing, that room is electric. In general, I have found Colorado audiences to be fantastic. Smart, ready to laugh, and energetic.

What do you know about the Vail Comedy Show?

I don’t know if I’ve ever seen a photo of the show that isn’t packed, and as a comic that’s always such a great thing to see. It appears the show organizers put a ton of effort into making the experience everything it should be both for the audience and comics. I don’t know a whole lot but I have all the faith in the world in this being a fantastic couple of shows. I’m certainly going to do my part to make sure anyone who buys a ticket will be leaving happy.

Any major events coming up?

This one! The Vail Comedy Show is my third show of a run of nine shows that I’ll be doing in Colorado so I’ve been looking forward to this trip for a while. I start in Denver on March 7 at LoDo Comedy Show which is also run by Mark Masters, Eagle is on March 8th at Moe’s, Vail is on the 9th, then I have shows in Denver and Winter Park. I’ll also be in Las Vegas in April, Tennessee in August, and NYC anytime I’m not on the road.

I’m probably most excited about the release of a series I starred in called Under Cover Comic. We filmed it in 2021 and the editing process has taken some time, but it will ultimately be a 6 episode series that will be streaming somewhere. The trailer was just released. It was my first time having the opportunity to play a lead and I’m really proud of the work that we did.

You live in NYC but tour nationally, how does Colorado compare to other markets?

Honestly, it’s fantastic. I can see why so many people are flocking to Colorado and every time I’m out here I leave feeling refreshed. The comedy scene in Colorado is, to me, a top 5 market in the US. Other than NYC and LA, I think Denver and Colorado in general are right up there with Chicago and Atlanta when it comes to comedy. The shows are packed, the crowds are ready to laugh, and it’s just a good time in general.

How would you describe your comedy?

It has evolved a lot over the years, which I think is normal. When I started out over a decade ago, a lot of my stuff was observational and silly. I even did impressions back then. Over the years, as I matured and became more fully formed as a person, I’d like to think that my comedy has as well. At this point the majority of what I do onstage is autobiographical. I always find it the most interesting to watch someone talk about their life, and it’s inherently the most unique point of view a person can have. My stuff is pretty clean most of the time and I think I’m most proud of the way I keep things conversational. The highest compliment I can receive is when someone after a show tells me that they felt like they were chatting with a friend. I’ve worked really hard to have that kind of presence onstage.

What is next for Adam Mamawala?

A lot, I hope! It’s been an interesting journey. Comedy has led to a lot of other opportunities so I’ve tried a lot of things over the years (acting, hosting, writing, podcasting, etc). At the end of the day I still love stand-up more than anything else I do, but there’s something really exhilarating about not knowing exactly what the future holds. My short-term goals are to finally get my first late-night set under my belt and I’m excited for people to finally get a chance to watch Under Cover Comic. I also hope I’m back in Colorado sooner than later!

Vail Comedy Show recently announced a summer slate of comedy shows including Geoffrey Asmus, Erica Rhodes (from NPR’s Prairie Home Companion) and Nathan Macintosh who was just on The Tonight Show and featured in a New York Times article about his special Money Never Wakes .

In April, Eddie Ifft will headline a trio of shows including April 4 at Moe’s Original BBQ in Eagle, April 5 at Chasing Rabbits in Solaris Plaza and April 6 at Bridge Street Bar. Tickets for all shows are available at VailComedyShow.com .