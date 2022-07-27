Vail Performing Arts Academy presents Matilda JR.

Packed with high-energy dance numbers and catchy songs, 'Matilda JR.' is a joyous girl power romp.

IF YOU GO... What: VPAA presents "Matilda JR." When: Saturday, July 30th - 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. performances with A leads; Sunday, July 3st - 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. performances with B leads Where: Battle Mountain High School More info: vpaa.org

Rebellion is nigh in Vail Performing Arts Academy’s (VPAA) summer musical, “Matilda JR.,” a gleefully witty ode to the anarchy of childhood and the power of imagination. This story of a girl who dreams of a better life and the children she inspires will have audiences rooting for the “revolting children” who are out to teach the grown-ups a lesson.

Matilda has astonishing wit, intelligence and special powers. She’s unloved by her cruel parents but impresses her schoolteacher, the highly loveable Miss Honey. Matilda’s school life isn’t completely smooth sailing, however – the school’s mean headmistress, Miss Trunchbull, hates children and just loves thinking up new punishments for those who don’t abide by her rules. But Matilda has courage and cleverness in equal amounts, and could be the school pupils’ saving grace.

Packed with high-energy dance numbers and catchy songs, “Matilda JR.” is a joyous girl power romp. Children and adults alike will be thrilled and delighted by the story of the special little girl with an extraordinary imagination.

This marks VPAA’s 27th year providing theater arts instruction and performance opportunities to local students. Under the incomparable tutelage of Artistic Director/choreographer, Colin Meiring, music director, Melinda Carlson, and Assistant Director and former VPAA alumnus, Tanner Essex, the cast of young actors have honed their talents to ensure a show that will both dazzle and delight with Val Watts’ costumes, and sets by Margaret Rae and Celynn McClarrinon, add the visual enhancements, along with Lights and Sound provided by Luke Vlaar and Amari Stepanek (also VPAA alumni).

“I have high hopes for this talented group of students! I’ve not had this much fun directing since VPAA did West Side Story back in 2011. The British humor is hilarious!” said Meiring.

Rather than understudies, there are two sets of cast leads who will share performances. Shows are Saturday, July 30 and Sunday, July 31 at Battle Mountain High. Tickets are $10 cash or check at the door, or $13 credit card general admission. For more information visit VPAA.org or email annah@vpaa.org .

Founder/Executive Producer, Annah Scully sums it all up. “Prepare to be thoroughly entertained.”