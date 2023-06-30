Walking Mountains fellow to lead new book club at The Bookworm of Edwards

Cover of 'A Psalm For The Wild Built'

Courtesy photo

It seems that many stories about climate change and the environment are more negative in tone, and are fearful for the future. Walking Mountains Science Center Foley Graduate Fellow Katie Geraci is leading a new book club with Bookworm of Edwards that challenges that notion by highlighting positive, hopeful and inspirational stories.

The first meeting of Bookworm’s Reading Mountains Book Club in partnership with Walking Mountains Science Center will be on Wednesday July 12 at 5:30 p.m. The book club will read “A Psalm for the Wild-Built” by Becky Chambers, a hopeful solarpunk/ecopunk story about the unlikely friendship between a long-lost robot and a tea monk. Everyone is welcome, there will be plenty to discuss and plenty of snacks.

Calling attention to hopeful stories that help envision a better future for the planet is very important to Geraci. “The apocalyptic and dystopian stories I’ve seen and read don’t inspire hope or spur me to action so much as fill me with dread, hopelessness, and even apathy,” Geraci says. “Our literature can be predictive, and the stories that we tell are representative of what we value as a culture. Let’s do our part to predict that humans are capable of solving the issues we are up against.”

Geraci knows that solving these issues won’t be easy, and posits that imagining a better world is more motivating than getting bogged down by the potential catastrophes. “To me, being hopeful about the future requires being realistic about the challenges we face, and being willing to act toward solutions anyway,” Geraci reflects. “While it is up to you to decide how you’ll think and feel about the future, I am making a plug for envisioning (and supporting others who envision) a successful future, a hopeful one, for ourselves, our families, future generations, the planet, and beyond. It’s also important for all of us to continue our learning by reading and listening to diverse perspectives and experiences so we can tell better and more inclusive stories.”

The inaugural book selection, “A Psalm for the Wild-Built,” is described as both ecopunk and solarpunk, two genres that fall perfectly in line with Geraci’s goal. “Ecopunk and solarpunk are subgenres of speculative fiction with plotlines that center the fight against environmental degradation,” Geraci states. “The ‘punk’ of each genre involves rebellion: against the fossil fuel industry, corporate control, apocalyptic narratives, take your pick. Solarpunk imagines greener futures via technological advancements and DIY efforts. While it imagines new technologies, it also acknowledges that conflict will always exist.”

“Ecopunk, meanwhile, generally uses tools that would be available in the real world to help people solve environmental problems. Although each genre is slightly different, both contain narratives of hope as resistance against business as usual. I wanted to kick off this book club with a story that is rebelliously optimistic and kind.”

This small, rebelliously optimistic, Hugo Award-winning book is the perfect way to kick off this new book club, and Geraci hopes it will lead to great conversation. “‘A Psalm For the Wild-Built’characters discuss topics that are relevant to our time,” Geraci says. “Without giving too much away, I’d like to talk about how this story makes us feel, if it’s truly hopeful or not, what humans figured out in the book and what they’re still working through, and how those relate to what we have and have not figured out in this world and time.”

“What does a comfortable life mean to you? Could we, or do we, want to transition to a society that looks like the one in the book? What might be the implications of that? These are just a few questions that this book left me pondering, but I would love for readers to bring their own musings as well. More than anything, I’d like for people to enjoy an evening of swapping ideas in good company.”