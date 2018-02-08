Call for artists for public art project

The town of Vail's Art in Public Places invites professional artists to submit their qualifications and images of integrated public art projects for consideration at Vail's Red Sandstone Elementary parking garage.

The total budget is $90,000 to commission public art for this project. AIPP has identified potential locations for this project including, but not limited to exterior wall locations, railing design and a potential sculptural seating area.

The selected artist(s) will work closely with the designers and town of Vail design teams to create a cohesive pedestrian and vehicular experience where art complements design.

Project description

In May 2017, Vail Town Council directed staff to proceed with the design of a four-level, open air, 160-car parking structure on the Red Sandstone Elementary School site at an estimated budget of $14.8 million. In addition to public art, solar photovoltaic technology and public restrooms will be included in the project.

Site description

The location of the parking garage is south of the existing Red Sandstone Elementary School located at 551 North Frontage Road W. in Vail. The garage will be highly visible from the North Frontage Road, adjacent Interstate 70 highway and the nearby pedestrian path.

Artwork Criteria

Quality and innovation: The consideration of highest priority is the inherent artistic excellence and innovation of the artwork.

Timelessness: Each artwork should be viewed as a long-term acquisition that should have relevance aesthetically to the community in future years. Due to the high visibility of public art by residents and guests who frequent public places, artworks should be selected that reflect enduring artistic quality.

Compatibility with site: Works of art should be compatible in style, scale, material, form and content with their surroundings, and should form an overall relationship with the site.

Permanence: Works of art shall have structural and surface soundness. It shall also be resistant to theft, vandalism and weathering. Artworks shall not require excessive maintenance nor repair costs. Artworks that require frequent maintenance are discouraged.

Public safety: Artwork shall not create inordinate safety problems or liability problems for the general public or town of Vail.

Artist Qualification Submittal Materials

Letter of interest indicating your vision and approach for the project (limit one page).

A professional resume/CV with qualifications (limit two pages).

Three professional references with current contact information from completed or current projects.

Visual support materials of previous work (10 images max) – jpegs (not to exceed 8 MB), CDs, prints, website, etc. Note that ZIP files are not accepted. If your flies are too large, then you may also send via dropbox or another similar means.

Annotated image list to accompany any submitted images.

Mailed materials will not be returned without a self-addressed stamped envelope. If submitting as an artist team, then the team must submit a resume for each team member.

Budget

The total budget for the project is $90,000.

Budget is inclusive of all artist's fees, travel, design, insurance, permits, fabrication, labor, installation and contingency.

Anticipated Timeline

Deadline for entry: Friday, Feb. 23.

Construction commences in April with expected completion in November. The town of Vail's Art in Public Places Board will review materials submitted by artists and their criteria for qualifications. Artists whose work would be of further interest will be contacted.

Contact: Materials may be emailed to artinvail@vailgov.com. The subject must read "RSE Parking Structure."