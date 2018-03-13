Campout for the Cause returns to Buena Vista June 1-3

BUENA VISTA — Campout for the Cause celebrates its 10th annual festival at The Meadows in Buena Vista June 1-3.

Campout has spent the last decade manifesting an inspiring environment that stimulates creativity, facilitates openness and energizes the soul. More than just a music festival, Campout for the Cause encourages deeper reflection through workshops, discussions and awareness that starts within.

The main musical area will feature the stylings of musical acts Mandolin Orange, The Lil Smokies, Bonfire Dub, Tierro with Bridget Law, Intuit and Grant Farm. Additional artists Include Pickin On the Dead, Pixie and the Partygrass Boys, Ramona, Sound Travels and the Campout All Stars.

At Campout, the mind and soul are as important as the music. There will be a secondary area devoted to classes, workshops and a kids zone. There is also a small pond, a short walk down the road, dedicated to improving paddleboard skills and SUP yoga.

Included in admission is a variety of workshops that include yoga, movement, sustainability, songwriting workshops, dance, social activism and workshops for children. Campout also offers as many yoga stars to learn from as musical stars including Campout veteran yogis like Gina Caputo, Julia Clarke, Kim Fuller, Bobby L'Hereaux and Heath Perry.

"Campout was never about any one band or person. The goal has always been to create a family of artists and fans who can come together in a comfortable setting to let the true artistic moments happen," said founder Scotty Stoughton. "We never book talent for one show, one time slot, we book acts that want to play and participate in the entire experience of a gathering. This is our time to give back, and the charity is closer to our heart than ever."

The Cause

In its 10th year, Campout is dedicating profits to local grassroots fund, Emmy's Friends. Created in 2017 Emmy's Friends is a fund benefiting Emery Welle, a 2-year-old from Red Cliff who was diagnosed with a rare childhood cancer called embryonal rhabdomyosarcoma. She and her family have been fighting this disease the majority of her life and Campout is proud to continue to aid her in that fight.

Additionally, Campout for the Cause will donate a portion of proceeds to the South Main Arts and Park Trust, a Buena Vista local nonprofit started by the founders of the South Main Neighborhood. This trust was formed to bring art, culture and world-class recreation to the neighborhood and to Buena Vista as a whole.

Festival Details

Campout is for the family. There is a multitude of camping onsite, much of which is shaded and near the soft babbling waters of the Cottonwood Creek, all of it sitting against snow capped 14,000-foot peaks. There will be an area zoned for families away from the main traffic of the festival crowd. There will also be a family activity zone for games and some special visits from many of the performers.

Doors open at noon on Friday, June 1, and the festival ends at sunset on Sunday, June 3. Tickets start at $99 for the weekend, and 1,000 will be available. The ticket price includes camping as well as all music, workshops and yoga classes. A special teen ticket is available for ages 13-20 at $49. Carpooling is always encouraged. Limited RV parking will also be available for an additional $99. Everyone in RVs must purchase an advanced ticket. Dogs are not allowed.

For more information on Campout for the Cause and to purchase tickets, visit http://www.campoutforthecause.org/.