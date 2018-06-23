Campout for the Cause settling into Buena Vista

In 2017, Campout for the Cause moved from the Colorado River to the Meadows in Buena Vista. The outdoor festival celebrated 10 years in June, and now organizers are looking toward 2019.

"The long journey to find home, and our tribe, has finally culminated in the Buena Vista Campout experience," said festival promoter Scotty Stoughton, who also organizes WinterWonderGrass. "We left the festival this year already excited and full of ideas for next year, it's amazing how inspiring this gathering has become."

All net proceeds from the 2018 Campout for the Cause have been donated to Emmy's Friends and the South Main Arts and Park Trust, with contributions topping $10,000 — more than any other year.

Looking to 2019, a limited number of tickets are on sale now at the early bird pricing of $99. Both three-day passes and RV passes are available while supplies last. The dates for Campout for the Cause in 2019 are May 31 through June 2.

More purpose, less party

Campout for the Cause is a growing Colorado tradition, built on the foundation of connection, conversation, passion for sport and music with the intent on inspiration.

With music festivals abound, Campout features bands, yogis, workshops and a laid-back vibe with more purpose and less party.

In part of patron feedback and new for 2019, Campout for the Cause will be implementing additional parking support, more water across the festival site, workshops and activities in and around the campgrounds, more shaded space for yoga, disc golf baskets, a Saturday afternoon tiki bar party at the pond, additional signage, a 5K run and children's parade and separate, dedicated parking for RVs who require running a generator overnight.

For more information and tickets for Campout 2019, visit http://www.campoutforthecause.org.

Entertainment & Outdoors editor Ross Leonhart