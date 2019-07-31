Canine Companions for Independence gala raises money for Vail chapter of national nonprofit

Canine Companions for Independence helps individuals and families acquire assistance dogs, free of charge.

Chris Kittredge | Special to the Daily

If you go What: Vail Valley chapter of Canine Companions for Independence’s Sit, Stay, Sparkle gala When: Sunday, Aug. 4, 5 p.m. Where: The Ritz-Carlton, Bachelor Gulch Cost: $175 for a ticket, sponsorships starting at $1000 More information: Visit www.cci.org/vailgala to purchase tickets.

The Vail Valley chapter of Canine Companions for Independence will host its annual gala on Sunday, August 4, 2019, at The Ritz-Carlton, Bachelor Gulch. The evening will benefit Canine Companions for Independence, a nonprofit organization that provides expertly-trained assistance dogs to children, adults and military veterans with disabilities, completely free of charge.

This year’s guest speaker is 7-year-old Sawyer, his skilled companion, Biddy, and his dad Anthony. Sawyer is quick to brag about Biddy’s skills, as she helps him retrieve items and open doors. She also helps take the focus off his disability and wheelchair, increasing social interaction with other children as they see his dog.

The event occurs on Aug. 4 at 5 p.m. and will feature a cocktail hour, agourmet dinner, assistance dog presentations and a live auction. Tickets are $175 and sponsorships start at $1,000. Visit http://www.cci.org/vailgala for more information or to purchase tickets