Carrie Fell up next in Sebastian’s Artist, Authors & Athletes series on April 5

VAIL — The Sebastian in Vail is hosting iconic Western landscape artist Carrie Fell for its next Artists, Authors & Athletes program on Thursday, April 5, at 6 p.m. Fell's work can be seen at the Gib Singleton Gallery located in Vail Village.

Fell's compilation of works depicts the traditional icons of the Western landscape with a thoroughly modern twist using vibrant colors and fluid forms. This is the New West — the west as a "state of mind" — a place of change with an attitude of boldness. Fell's artwork is free spirited and her paintings and designs offer a sophisticated, yet fresh, style that appeals to the maverick within each of us.

Using the high country as a source of inspiration, Fell's art does not attempt to portray a Western lifestyle but rather an illusion. Her artistic expressions are both prolific and progressive whether it be her quintessential subjects, the more modern social scenes or the contemporary abstract works. Fell's multi-faceted approach to her artwork includes fluid techniques in mixed media on both paper and canvas.

In 2007, the Booth Western Art Museum in Cartersville, Georgia, acquired her original painting "Crazy Mountain Saddle Slickers" for its permanent collection. In 2010, Fell's original painting "Rusty and Calamity" was acquired by the Desert Caballeros Western Museum in Wickenburg as part of its permanent collection. For the 2015 FIS Alpine World Ski Championships, Fell was selected as the official artist to create a collection of colorful, bold skier images which were displayed and utilized to market the entire event and resulted in a monumental installation at the base of Beaver Creek.

Connecting With Experts

During the one-hour Artists, Authors & Athletes reception, Fell will speak on her passions, inspirations and career. The one-hour reception features the hotel's Sparkle & Pop amenity that includes complimentary prosecco and white chocolate truffle popcorn.

After the reception, Fell will host a VIP, prix fixe dinner in the Leonora private dining room for those who want to learn a little more and dig a little deeper into the topics she'll be discussing. The VIP dinner starts at 7:30 p.m. featuring a three-course wine paring menu for $100 per person.

Artists, Authors & Athletes connects locals and visitors with experts in their chosen field. The program takes place the first Thursday of each month. The summer series will take place June through September.

Reservations to attend the reception are not required, however those who want to attend the intimate, VIP dinner can call 970-306-4640 for a reservation. Only eight seats are available for each of the monthly VIP dinners.