Casual bike ride traverses Summit and Vail, raises money for trail maintenance

The 34th Casual Classic Bike Ride returns on Sept. 21. Riders take part in a 38-mile casual ride beginning in Breckenridge, following the recreational path 10 miles to Frisco. Next, they enjoy a creek-side, 7 mile gradual climb to Copper Mountain, followed by 5 challenging miles to the Vail Pass summit. Finally, riders coast, predominantly downhill, 16 miles to the Bully Ranch at the Sonnenalp Hotel Vail for a barbecue, live entertainment and silent auction.

Proceeds are distributed between the Sonnenalp of Vail Foundation and ECOTrails, Eagle County’s bike path system. Funds will help pay for annual improvement, upkeep and maintenance.

Please contact Michele Davis at 970-479-5700 or mdavis@sonnenalp.com to register.