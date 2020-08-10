Catapult marshmallows and debunk these riddles: Kids Corner for the week of 8/10/20

Editor’s note: The Vail Daily’s weekly kids section is chock full of activities and fun to keep the young and the young at heart entertained during the pandemic. If you have an idea for the section or would like to get involved, email Entertainment Editor Casey Russell at crussell@vaildaily.com.

Craft of the Week

Marshmallow Catapult

Illustration by Casey Russell

You will need: Empty tissue box, three pencils (preferably unsharpened), rubber bands, hole puncher, a plastic cap, a pipe cleaner, scissors, duct tape, marshmallows, decorating supplies if desired.

Directions: Cut off the top of the tissue box, leaving just a bit of cardboard on the shorter ends. Punch two holes in one side of the box and push a pencil through. Use a rubber band to attach another pencil to the one in the box, so that it makes a lowercase “t” shape. Attach a rubber band to the shorter end of the second pencil. Make a hole at the end of the box and pull that rubber band through. Stick a pipe cleaner through the end of the rubber band and tape it down so the catapult can use tension from the rubber band to launch the marshmallow. Attach the cap to the other end of the pencil with duct tape so that the inside faces the ground to the other end of the pencil: when you pull it back, the cap faces up so you can load marshmallows. Add the third pencil parallel to the first to prevent the “arm” pencil from overextending. Duct tape the first and third pencils together on both ends. Shoot marshmallows and other small objects from the catapult, and decorate if desired.

Riddle me this

Test your wits and smarts with these riddles. Click or hover over the black boxes to reveal the answer.

Easy

Riddle: The root tops the trunk on this backwards thing, that grows in the winter and dies in the spring.

Icicle.

Riddle: A word I know, six letters it contains. Subtract just one, and twelve is what remains.

Dozens.

Riddle: What has a mouth but cannot chew?

A river.

Hard

Riddle: Walks in the wind, but stands where there’s moist. Counts time, stops clocks, swallows kingdoms, gnaws rocks. What am I?

Sand.

Riddle: The rich men want it, the wise men know it, the poor all need it, the kind men show it.

Love.

Riddle: I soar without wings, I see without eyes. I’ve traveled the universe to and fro. I’ve conquered the world, yet I’ve never been anywhere but home. Who am I?

Imagination.

Word of the Week

Learn new words in English and Spanish each week.

diving board / el trampolín

Special to the Daily

Time travel

Learn about Eagle County’s history with tales from local ranches.

In 1862, The Homestead Act opened up more than 270 million acres of federal land in the west to settlers. Under President Abraham Lincoln, settlers from all walks of life, including freed slaves, were given an opportunity to own land.

The conditions were simple: claim a plot of land 160 acres, but you must improve the land, fence the property, grow crops and build a dwelling at least 12×14 feet. After five years, the homesteader could officially file for deed of title.

It was a time of exploration for the American pioneers, who are remembered for “rugged individualism:” the belief that persistence and hard work will lead to success. These values, often associated with the West, are still present in America today.

Settlement in western Colorado began in the late 1800s, due to railroad expansion and the lure of gold. Colorado became a state in 1876, hence its name the Centennial State, founded 100 years after the Declaration of Independence was signed in 1776. Native Americans lived on the same lands as settlers, until the Meeker Massacre in 1879 when they were forced onto reservations in Utah.

For many settlers, the hardships of farming proved to be too difficult. After the required five years, they sold their deeds and homesteads to neighbors. Poor decisions, crop failures, water issues, severe winters and other factors contributed to failure on the frontier. The combined sales of these many farms eventually became the vast Western ranches that we see today.

Time Travel is submitted by the Vail Valley Art Guild’s Ranch Project, which is chronicling local history through art. Learn more at vailvalleyartguild.org.

Coloring page

[add coloring page image here, and link in “here” on next line]

Print the page here.

Learn how to make your own coloring pages here.