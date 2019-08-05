Catch the Vail Dance Festival’s programming for free on Wednesaday in Nottingham Park

Alonzo King LINES Ballet, Dancing in the Park, Avon Performance Pavilion at Harry A. Nottingham Park, Vail Dance Festival, Monday, July 30, 2018. Credit Photo: Erin Baiano

Erin Baiano | Special to the Daily

The Vail Dance Festival will host Alonzo King LINES Ballet and the Colorado Ballet in Avon’s Nottingham Park for a free, family-friendly show on the outdoor stage of the Avon Performance Pavilion, together with other Festival artists. Also performing will be the Celebrate the Beat All Stars. Attending the show is free, and it starts at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 7.