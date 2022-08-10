Catching up with Matt O’Ree Band before show at Shakedown Bar

The Matt O'Ree Band performs Saturday at Shakedown Bar.

What: Matt O'Ree Band

When: Aug. 13, 9 p.m.

Where: Shakedown Bar, Vail

More info: ShakedownBarVail.com

Asbury Park blues mainstays Matt O’Ree Band will play Shakedown Bar in Vail on Saturday.

The group recently released a new single and video, “Whole Lotta Nothin’,” coming off their upcoming seventh album, “Hand In Glove,” due out later this year.

“The first song off our ‘Hand In Glove’ album marks the beginning of a new journey for the band,” founder and namesake Matt O’Ree said. “‘Whole Lotta Nothin’ is about the rock n’ roll love story between (co-vocalist and wife) Eryn and me. We took a different approach with the writing process for this album, and feel that this is the beginning of our story.”

Former touring guitarist for Bon Jovi, NY/NJ Blues Hall of Fame inductee, and crowned “King Of The Blues” by BB King himself, O’Ree has been a driving force in the blues/rock music scene for over three decades.

The Matt O’Ree Band has received multiple Asbury Park Music Awards, with O’Ree winning the Guitar Center King of the Blues Award in 2006. He joined Bon Jovi as a touring rhythm guitarist in 2015 before putting the focus back on his solo career.

Co-vocalist and NY/NJ Blues Hall of Fame inductee Eryn O’Ree (ex-Smashing Pumpkins) joined the band prior to the release of 2016’s Brotherhood, which features appearances by Bruce Springsteen, David Bryan (Bon Jovi), John Popper (Blues Traveler), Steve Cropper (Booker T & the MG’s) and Hubert Sumlin (Howlin’ Wolf).

Growing up on influences ranging from Jimi Hendrix, Eric Clapton, Rory Gallagher, Robin Trower, Joe Walsh and Stevie Ray Vaughan, the Matt O’Ree Band has taken all these diverse elements and forged a new iron.