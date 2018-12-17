Celebrate the holidays at the Four Seasons Resort and Residencies

Looking for a way to celebrate the holidays without any mess? Swing by Four Seasons Resort and Residencies Vail for both Christmas and New Years celebrations.

Christmas Eve Dinner on Monday

Flame will be open from 5 to 10 p.m. will be offering an a-la-carte menu with holiday inspired enhancements.

Remedy: 5pm to 11pm – The Remedy Bar will be featuring a selection of wagyu steaks from 5 to 11 p.m.

Christmas Dinner on Tuesday

Executive Chef Marcus Stewart and the culinary team will prepare a lavish buffet dinner featuring a raw bar, Rosen Farms lamb, wagyu prime rib and more from 2 to 9 p.m. The meal will cost $110 per adult and $35 per child. A live jazz trio will provide entertainment.

Recommended Stories For You

From 11am to midnight, eat, drink and be merry at The Remedy Bar with mulled wine and house-made eggnog.

New Year's Eve Dinner on Monday, Dec. 31

From 5 to 10 p.m., Flame's signature a-la-carte menu will have a spread featuring chilled seafood, foie gras, caviar, king crab and truffle caesar. Live jazz music begins at 7:00 p.m. Then, from 8pm to 12am, enjoy an elaborate Dessert Buffet with live jazz music

The theme for this year's Eve Ballroom Party (taking place from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.) is "Sparkle & Pop," and will have live music by the Salamanders party band and food. Cocktail attire is encouraged and all ages are welcome. The event also includes an open bar, dinner stations and dessert buffet, a midnight champagne toast, live entertainment and dancing.

New Year's Eve in The Remedy Bar will include a college football viewing party from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. with festive football-inspired menu items. Then for the main event, a DJ Party from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Walk-ins will be accepted at no cost, however seating is not guaranteed. Ages 21 and over only will be given entrance.

New Year's Day Breakfast on Tuesday, Jan. 1

Start the new year right with breakfast at Flame Restaurant from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. Enjoy an enhanced buffet at $55 per person. Additionally, Flame's signature a-la-carte menu will be available throughout.