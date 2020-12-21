Celebrate the winter solstice, or the darkest day of the year: Kids Corner for the week of 12/21/20

Editor’s note: The Vail Daily’s weekly kids section is chock full of activities and fun to keep the young and the young at heart entertained during the pandemic. If you have an idea for the section or would like to get involved, email Entertainment Editor Casey Russell at crussell@vaildaily.com.

Outside Scoop: Winter Solstice

Special to the Daily



Today, Dec. 21 is the winter solstice. A solstice means that one of the Earth’s poles (either the North or South) has its maximum tilt away from the sun. When this occurs, here in the northern hemisphere today, we will have the shortest period of daylight and also the longest night of the year. Put on those pajamas early and use the long night to check out the stars. The winter solstice means the sun has the least amount of time to bring daylight to the Vail Valley.

The actual solstice only lasts about a minute or so, but the occasion marks numerous natural events. During the winter solstice, the North Pole will experience continuous darkness. The winter solstice is also an indicator to many cultures as the beginning of winter. Since ancient times, this same moment has been celebrated with festivals and rituals, like honoring the symbolic death and rebirth of the sun.

That’s why today’s event is good news. From here forward until the summer solstice, the days will begin to feel a bit longer and the nights a tad shorter as the sun has more exposure to our hemisphere.

What is another term for the winter solstice?

The hiemal solstice or hibernal solstice, also known as midwinter.

In the southern hemisphere, it’s the exact opposite. Today is their longest day and shortest night.

Word of the Week

Special to the Daily



Learn new words in English and Spanish each week.

the northern lights / las auroras boreales

Riddle me this

Test your wits and smarts with these riddles.

Answers are at the bottom of this article.

Easy

Riddle: Where do snowmen go to dance?

Riddle: Which is faster, hot or cold?

Riddle: Who’s a penguin’s favorite aunt?

Hard

Riddle: Why don’t you see penguins in England?

Riddle: I was known to Greek philosophers a thousand years ago, I have numbers all in a line, and I can tell you if rain will turn to snow. What am I?

Riddle: You’ll find me in Canada, in Alaska and in Russia but never in Africa. What am I?

Time Travel

In the 1930s, the American Legion hosted Santa visits and Christmas celebrations in Minturn, Gilman and Red Cliff.

Courtesy ECHS/EVLD

Christmas celebrations came to Eagle County about the same time the silver miners arrived in 1879. Festivities were simple, yet special.

In 1888 Alfred Borah, an early-day settler on Brush Creek, noted in his journal that he drove his wagon to town, and paid $1 for a ticket to a Christmas Eve dance at Nogal’s General Store.

“We had about the best dance that ever were [sic] on the river,” Borah wrote in his journal.

In 1900, the mining town of Red Cliff celebrated with a Christmas night masquerade parade, led by Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus. At the parade’s end, every child in town was presented with a treat from the Ancient Order of United Workmen, a local men’s lodge. Then the children were sent home while the adults enjoyed a masquerade ball.

The next year, after a musical program at the Congregational Church, Santa Claus arrived with presents and a large Christmas tree. Every child in town received a present. That afternoon, the general store owner, F.V. Burbank, hitched his horse team and filled his sleigh with 32 children who “made the old town ring with song and laughter,” according to the newspaper. That evening, a crowd of 90 young adults danced at the Odd Fellows Hall in Gilman.

Gypsum’s farming and ranching families celebrated in 1910 by gathering at the Odd Fellow’s Hall for the school children’s Christmas program involving songs, recitations, and a lecture by the local preacher. At the program’s end, 130 children were presented with Christmas “sacks” sewn by the Ladies Aid Society, and stuffed with candy, nuts, oranges and apples.

Due to the current pandemic, Christmas in 2020 will be different. Be creative. Make the day ring with songs and laughter.

Time Travel is researched and written by Kathy Heicher, president of the Eagle County Historical Society. Learn more about ECHS at eaglecountyhistoricalsociety.com.

Coloring page

This week’s coloring page is submitted by local illustrator Jasmine Valdez. Follow her on Instagram at @artgirl_studios.

Jasmine Valdez

Riddle me this: Answers

Easy

Riddle: Where do snowmen go to dance? The snowball.

Riddle: Which is faster, hot or cold? Hot: you can catch a cold.

Riddle: Who’s a penguin’s favorite aunt? Aunt Arctica.

Hard

Riddle: Why don’t you see penguins in England? They’re afraid of Wales.

Riddle: I was known to Greek philosophers a thousand years ago, I have numbers all in a line, and I can tell you if rain will turn to snow. What am I? A thermometer.

Riddle: You’ll find me in Canada, in Alaska and in Russia but never in Africa. What am I? The Arctic.